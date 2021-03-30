Carmel Vivian Payton (Schauer), age 85, died peacefully on Monday, March 22, 2021, in her home in Pacifica, Calif.
Carmel is survived by her daughter, Kathleen Borba, of San Bruno; her grandchildren James Borba, of Lebanon, Tenn., and Scott Borba, of Atwater, Calif.; and her great-grandchildren Owen and Oliver, of Lebanon, Tenn., and Caleb, Madelyn, and Joshua, of Atwater, Calif.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Payton, of Pacifica, and her son, Stanley Payton, also of Pacifica.
Carmel was born on June 18, 1935, in San Francisco, where she enjoyed many happy memories as a child, from roller-skating in Golden Gate Park to swimming at the Sutro Baths. Carmel even shared stories of attending the World’s Fair on Treasure Island in 1940.
Carmel was a devoted wife, loving mother, doting grandmother, and proud great-grandmother. She married Oliver in 1949 and the couple had two children together, whom they both raised in Pacifica.
Carmel was a social, active woman who was deeply involved in the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, the American Legion Post 238 of Pacifica, and various other clubs for the majority of her life. She enjoyed spending time with her grandkids, attending social events, and serving in her community. Her family and friends will always remember her as a generous, outgoing, and positive person with an appetite for relationship and laughter.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, there will not be a gathering for those outside of her immediate family. The family is thankful for Carmel’s incredible caregivers, Suri and Edwin, who treated her with such love and care.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the American Legion Post 238 of Pacifica at 555 Buel Ave., Pacifica, CA 94044 or CRCC of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority in c/o Diane Hart at 965 Park Pacifica Ave., Pacifica, CA 94044.
