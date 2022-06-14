Carlos Edwin Auerbach passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022, at his home in Pacifica, Calif. He was born in El Salvador, Central America, July 30, 1943.
Carlos is survived by his wife, Marty, whom he loved so dearly for 34 years; his sons Carlos, Nelson and Paul; his stepsons Erick, Edwin (who preceded him in death), Jorge and Fernando Galindo; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who called him “Papa Vin.”
His personality gained the love, respect, and admiration from persons who knew him through the years. He was a gentleman who treated others with respect and kindness. He was a generous man always ready to help others in distress. He would do anything for his family and friends.
His creativity was amazing in every task or project that he embarked on; he was a perfectionist. He was a handy man who truly loved his home. There was nothing that he couldn’t fix. Carlos was born with gifted hands. He and Marty enjoyed doing projects together.
Carlos and Marty traveled through the years both abroad and locally. Their favorite place to go was Carmel in California.Any chance they had they would go to the beaches in Pacifica for a short stroll or just to contemplate the ocean, the view, and to share great memories. Carlos loved to barbecue at home for his family and friends while enjoying good music, dancing, and having fun.
Through the years Carlos went hunting with friends to Sonora, where they shared camaraderie while camping, biking and hiking. Carlos worked for PG&E in San Francisco for 40 years in the electric and gas department and was one of the best equipment operators. He retired in 2008.
A vigil for Carlos took place at Chapel by the Sea on April 27, and Mass was celebrated on April 28 at Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Pacifica where he was a parishioner for many years. A funeral followed at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Colma, Calif., where he was laid to rest. Afterwards, family and friends gathered together for a celebration of life at the Elks Club in South San Francisco.
Carlos will always be missed by his wife, Marty, his little dog Princess, family, and friends. His love and memory will always live in them.
God needed another guard for his gates in Heaven and took Carlos as one of the best men on earth.
Donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
