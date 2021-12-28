Bruna Ann Seib

It is with deep sorrow that Bruna Seib’s family shares her passing and a few words from her dear husband, William:
Bruna, the love of my life, had no equal. God, I miss her so. She was, and will always be, my best friend. We built a life together and a family that she cherished above all else. Her children and grandchildren were her priority. She loved her family and always stayed connected to her loved ones here and in Italy. She filled me with joy, guided me through the highs and lows of life, and unconditionally supported our entire family. After almost 65 years together, life without you is no life at all. It is just existing.
“I am not going to die, I’m going home like a shooting star,” wrote Sojourner Truth. Bruna’s family hopes that, in passing, she finds a newfound peace and connection to her dear family members that passed before her.
