Bruce W. Hope

Bruce Hope was a fourth generation San Franciscan, born to Roy and Lois Hope on Dec. 1, 1956. His childhood was spent in the hills of Pedro Point alongside his brother Jeff. When he wasn’t boating in the San Francisco Bay, San Joaquin Delta or skiing in Tahoe, he surfed the waves of Linda Mar Beach, rode motorcycles along the coast, and attended Terra Nova High School until graduating in 1974.
He married Pacifica native Claire Douglass in 1985 and together they carved out their own little slice of heaven in the redwoods of La Honda. There they raised two sons and a daughter, all of whom made him proud and filled him with joy. He was a diehard union worker of both the Teamsters and Local 510 Sign Display. Even after retirement he refused to give up his union number. Bruce was known for his hospitality, generosity and love of feeding people. He is preceded in death by his mother, Lois, and his younger brother, Jeff. Bruce will be greatly missed by his wife, their children, grandchildren, family, friends and those lucky enough to have been on his good side.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.