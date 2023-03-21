Brian D Smith, passed away unexpectedly on Feb. 12, 2023, at his home in Pacifica, Calif. He was only 50 years old. The family is deeply saddened and shocked by his sudden death.
Brian is survived and missed by his loving wife of 20 years, Jennifer; his children, William (17) and Vanessa (14); and his loyal dog, Buster.
Brian was the youngest of Gary and Linda Smith. Born in Walnut Creek, Calif., he graduated from Clayton Valley High in 1990 where his love of music was deepened during his KVHS radio days.
He took an active role in the lives of his children as a stay-at-home dad, youth soccer coach, and movie/concert goer. Brian will be remembered for his booming voice, boisterous laughter, and engulfing bear hugs. He loved to host his friends, barbecue, and watch the San Francisco Giants defeat the Dodgers. In his spare time, he would be diving into genealogy or performing on stage with lead vocals and percussion with The Headliners.
Brian is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and children William and Vanesssa, of Pacifica, mother Linda, of Iowa, brother Clint (Shelle), of Iowa, brother Aaron, of Richmond, seven nieces and nephews, two grandnephews and his in-laws.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gary; his maternal grandparents, Oran and Grace Baker; and his paternal grandparents, George and Vivian Smith.
His legacy will carry on forever reminding us to always have a sense of humor, treat others with dignity and respect, that food should be spicy and music is best played loudly.
A Celebration of Life for friends and family is being planned for Saturday, May 6, 2023, in San Mateo.
