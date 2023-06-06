Beverly June Strand Dyer Blengino

Beverly June Strand Dyer Blengino was a beloved wife, mother of five, grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 14. She passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at her residential care home, surrounded by the love of family. She lived for an incredible 94 years. Her death followed a quick decline in health.

On June 29, 1928, the brilliant and beautiful redhead, Beverly, was born in Fargo, North Dakota. At the age of 10, her family moved to San Francisco, Calif. She graduated Commerce High School in 1945. Beverly met her first husband, Elwood John Dyer, right after World War II when they were both in cosmetology school. They married in 1946. They made San Francisco their home until 1965, when they moved to Pacifica, Calif. Together they raised five children: Michael, Linda, John, Diane and Marc (deceased 2009). 

