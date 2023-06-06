Beverly June Strand Dyer Blengino was a beloved wife, mother of five, grandmother of 10 and great-grandmother of 14. She passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at her residential care home, surrounded by the love of family. She lived for an incredible 94 years. Her death followed a quick decline in health.
On June 29, 1928, the brilliant and beautiful redhead, Beverly, was born in Fargo, North Dakota. At the age of 10, her family moved to San Francisco, Calif. She graduated Commerce High School in 1945. Beverly met her first husband, Elwood John Dyer, right after World War II when they were both in cosmetology school. They married in 1946. They made San Francisco their home until 1965, when they moved to Pacifica, Calif. Together they raised five children: Michael, Linda, John, Diane and Marc (deceased 2009).
Beverly and Elwood were married for 52 years until his passing in 1998. In 2000, she married her school friend, Robert (Bob) Blengino, and they enjoyed 12 years together until his death in 2012.
In addition to raising a large family, in 1971 she opened an employment agency in San Francisco. Showing it’s never too late to grow, in 1977, Beverly became a Licensed Vocational Nurse, which was her dream job. She worked at the San Francisco VA for one year, then Kaiser Permanente in South San Francisco for 15 years, until she retired at the age of 66.
She loved being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Beverly had love not only for her family but everyone. Her favorite charity was CORA (Community Overcoming Relationship Abuse).
Beverly’s funeral Mass was at the Church of the Good Shepard, and she was laid to rest at Olivet Memorial Park on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, surrounded by friends and family. While there is sadness with her passing, we will all celebrate Beverly’s life and she will live on in our hearts forever.
Should you feel inclined to make a donation in honor of Beverly, please send donations to: CORA (Community Overcoming Relationship Abuse), 2211 Palm Avenue, San Mateo, CA 94403. (650) 652-0800.
