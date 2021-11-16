March 21, 1943 – Oct. 29, 2021 

Barbara Lafae Greer

Barbara Lafae Greer  was born in Dallas, Texas, on March 21, 1943, and passed on Oct. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Florida.

Barbara was born to Hugh and Gracie Mae Anderson who are both deceased. During her life she traveled abroad throughout Asia and Europe due to her father’s role in the U.S Army. Barbara attended high school and university in Munich, Germany. Barbara fell in love and married Arthur L. Barnett on Nov. 22, 1962, and had four beautiful children: Crystal Barnett-Conklin, Arthur L. Barnett II (deceased), Michelle R. Barnett- Graham and Hubur D. Barnett. She is survived by 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Later on in her life she was able to continue her studies and graduated from Cameron University in 1989 with a bachelor’s in sociology. Barbara’s travels carried her to Pacifica, Calif., in 1990, to help assist her mother in caring for her ailing father. She was a pillar of her community in teaching middle school students in dining etiquette in San Mateo County. Barbara volunteered for Meals on Wheels and cared for residents in Pacifica. She was a very warm and welcoming person of whom people always said, “She never knew a stranger.” 

Friends were able to call from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Pacifica’s Chapel by the Sea, followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

More Stories

Mari Elizabeth Brumm-Merrill

Mari Elizabeth Brumm-Merrill

  • 0

Mari loved art, music, theater, wine-tasting, reading mysteries, playing bocce ball, and spending time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren.

Mildred "Mikel" Toshiko Hutchinson

Mildred "Mikel" Toshiko Hutchinson

  • Updated
  • 0

Mildred “Mikel” Toshiko Hutchinson, 78, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, after a brief illness.

Joyce Callaway Williams Massola

Joyce Callaway Williams Massola

  • 0

On Jan. 29, 2021, Joyce Callaway Williams Massola passed away peacefully at 9:17 a.m. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ernie Massola, her younger brother Robert Williams Jr., and her mother and father, Redelle Emily Amos and Robert Bernard Williams Sr. Joyce is survived by he…

Madeline Eda McGoldrick

Madeline Eda McGoldrick

  • 0

Madeline Eda McGoldrick, neé Meda, entered into eternal rest on Jan. 8, 2021, at age 88. She grew up in the Marina District in San Francisco. She was an only child, but she had her cousins, Adrienne and Barbara, to grow up with and they remained as close as sisters throughout their lives. He…

Pilar Monroe Schneider

Pilar Monroe Schneider

  • 0

Feb. 19, 1928 – Jan. 11, 2021 Pilar Monroe Schneider — educator, businesswoman, mother of Stanley Schneider, April Schneider Farley, John Schneider and Robert Schneider and grandmother of eight, Sean Meagher, Crystal Meagher, Elle King, Asia Schneider, Alex Schneider and Asia Schneider, died…

Nile G. Porter

Nile G. Porter

  • 0

Nile G. Porter was born March 22, 1930, in Watsonville, Calif., raised in Santa Rosa, Calif., served in the U.S. Navy Reserve and resided his adult life in Pacifica, Calif. Nile passed away on Jan. 11, 2021, in San Diego, Calif. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 45 years, Kathleen Duf…

Leander James Hall

Leander James Hall

  • 1

Leander James (Jim) Hall passed away on Jan. 7, 2021. A proud native of San Francisco, Jim was born on Aug. 27, 1943, and attended Lincoln High School. After serving in the U.S. Navy, he met the love of his life, Kathleen McManus, and married in July 1965. Together they raised their five chi…

Recommended for you