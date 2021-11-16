March 21, 1943 – Oct. 29, 2021
Barbara Lafae Greer was born in Dallas, Texas, on March 21, 1943, and passed on Oct. 29, 2021, in Orlando, Florida.
Barbara was born to Hugh and Gracie Mae Anderson who are both deceased. During her life she traveled abroad throughout Asia and Europe due to her father’s role in the U.S Army. Barbara attended high school and university in Munich, Germany. Barbara fell in love and married Arthur L. Barnett on Nov. 22, 1962, and had four beautiful children: Crystal Barnett-Conklin, Arthur L. Barnett II (deceased), Michelle R. Barnett- Graham and Hubur D. Barnett. She is survived by 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Later on in her life she was able to continue her studies and graduated from Cameron University in 1989 with a bachelor’s in sociology. Barbara’s travels carried her to Pacifica, Calif., in 1990, to help assist her mother in caring for her ailing father. She was a pillar of her community in teaching middle school students in dining etiquette in San Mateo County. Barbara volunteered for Meals on Wheels and cared for residents in Pacifica. She was a very warm and welcoming person of whom people always said, “She never knew a stranger.”
Friends were able to call from 10 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at Pacifica’s Chapel by the Sea, followed by a graveside service at 1 p.m.
