August “Gus” Lotti, of Pacifica, Calif., passed away on Monday, May 29, 2023, at the age of 62. He was born on October 8, 1961, in San Mateo.
Gus graduated from Terra Nova High School in 1979. He was a carpenter by trade and worked for Trico Construction Co. as a superintendent for nearly 29 years.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; his children, Ashley, Nicholas and Sarah; his father, Robert Lotti; and his siblings, Bob, Mary (Blanchard), Vince, Dorene (Basuino), and Peter.
Family and friends are invited to attend Gus’s memorial service at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at St. Peter Catholic Church in Pacifica.
Gus hated the idea of suits and ties at funerals and asked that anyone attending dress casually and feel welcome to wear any sporting or hunting attire if they wish. A reception will follow at Gus and Kathy’s home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Gus’s honor to one of the organizations he and his family supported: Terra Nova High School Football, East Bay Children’s Law Offices, or Almost Home Foster Kennels.
