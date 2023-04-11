Arturo Rios Bonanova (also known as Raul Martinez), lately of Pacifica, and a San Mateo County resident since 1979, entered into rest on March 30, 2023, at his home, at age 91. He was the beloved husband of Louise Bonanova for 43 years, and loving father of Gracia Bonanova Johnson. He was the next to youngest child, with many siblings. He is also survived by grandchildren Jacob and Madison and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends.
He was a native of Lompoc, Calif.
