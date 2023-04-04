Arthur Julian Ball, born in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 12, 1942, passed away due to a recent illness on March 24, 2023, with his wife by his side.
He joined the Seabees right out of high school before taking residence in Pacifica in 1962, later moving to Elk Grove in 2002.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Reba Ball, daughter Kristi, brother Jim, and sisters Sallie and Anna Lee. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Rose, of 47 years, and his children: Debra (Mike), Darin, Veronica (Greg), Jay, Venita (Mark), Vidette (Cheryl), and Valerie. He also leaves behind his brother Jay along with many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces and many friends who loved him dearly.
He was a longtime member of the Pacifica Moose Lodge, and also a member of the Caledonian Club of San Francisco. He was also known as the Mystery Tree Artist or “MTA.” For each holiday, he would decorate the big tree across from the convalescent hospital on the Old Coast Road. Many longtime residents of Pacifica should be able to remember that.
He lost his battle with stage 4 peripheral T-cell lymphoma and septic shock, which took place very suddenly.
Burial will take place at a later time in the family burial plot in the Smokies.
We will be having a celebration of life at a later date.
He will be missed very much by all of us.
