Anthony Hearne

Patricia Anne Burns passed away on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at home in Pacifica of pancreatic cancer, with her husband, Bob, by her side.
John Gerard Donnellan, born Sept. 23, 1937, was a thoughtful, outgoing, kind Irishman who went by many names: "Pan Am Jack," "Grandpa," "Jack," "Sponsor," "Union Rep" and "Uncle Jackie." However, the descriptions of him remained constant: Dependable, Funny, Helpful, Intelligent, Frugal, Stor…
Remembering and honoring Robbie Artiga who died at age 53. He was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and was the beloved son of the late Antonio Artiga, and Analicia and Jose Minguela. Growing up, Robbie lived in Pacifica, attended Good Shepherd School and graduated from Serra High School in 1987. He…
Sheila lost her 10-plus-year battle with cancer on Sept. 27, 2022. But despite the ravages to her body from invasive treatments and surgeries, the pain she was forced to endure, and the numerous indignities foisted upon her by this disease and its complications, she maintained her positive a…
On Sept. 12, 2022, Donna Curnen-Robb, loving mother of three, passed away at the age of 84 after suffering from a stroke. A third-generation San Franciscan and graduate of Balboa High School, Donna married Donald Robb Sr., had three children, and moved to the Linda Mar area of Pacifica where…
Dr. Nancy Wynn Craig died after a long illness on Sept. 15, 2022. Nancy was the middle of three children of Robert and Katharine Craig, in Los Angeles, Calif. She attended high school at Westlake School for Girls. She then attended Stanford University, graduating in 1969 with a Bachelor of A…
Lois Marie Reilly was born in San Francisco to the late William and Madeline Poulsen and died peacefully at home surrounded by her sons. She was preceded in death by her parents, Madeline and William, brother William, first husband Alfredo Acero, second husband Robert Reilly, and son Mark Ac…
After a valiant and courageous battle with cancer, Janice passed peacefully on the morning of July 4, 2022, at her home in Copperopolis with family and friends by her side. Predeceased by her parents, Fred and Hilda Plate, and brother Chuck Plate, Janice is survived by her nephew, Gregory, a…
Family and friends are the ones whose successes and failures we celebrate and suffer the most in our own lives, so it should come as no surprise how painful a toll their deaths take on us. But just as we shared their struggles in life together and will surely mourn their loss forever, so too…
Dr. Judith Marilyn (Druhan) Kell was born on Jan. 3, 1941, in San Francisco, California, to Louis and Florence Druhan.
Anthony was a sweet and sensitive soul. I am so sorry that he left us.
