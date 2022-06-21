Anne N. Dowd was born in San Francisco, Calif., on Sept. 3, 1937, and was raised in Daly City. A longtime resident of Pacifica, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Thomas P. Dowd Jr.She leaves behind her children, Thomas P. III (Mariann Freed), Jeanne (Greg Spangler) and Timothy (Ruth Rodriguez). She was a loving grandmother to Lauren, Seth, Zach, Rachel and Thomas John.
Friends are invited to visit from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, with a vigil at 6 p.m. at Duggan’s Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., Daly City. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at St. Peter Church, 700 Oddstad Blvd, Pacifica. Committal to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.
