Alan Bradbury, 81, passed peacefully of natural causes at home in Pacifica on June 30, 2021.
Born Nov. 6, 1939, in South Shields, England, he was a true Geordie. Football, boxing and weightlifting ALMOST kept him out of trouble in his youth. Joining a ship as a teenager he traveled the world, learning his trade as an electrician. Arriving in San Francisco years later, he worked as a waiter in North Beach, where he met his late wife, Mary. They married, and the family — David, Amanda and Christina — moved to Pacifica. An avid Newcastle United fan, football was his passion. ’Coach Bradbury’ was well known for coaching youth soccer in Pacifica. His other passion was the sea. A seaman, abalone diver, fisherman, he even famously sunk on a yacht under the Golden Gate Bridge. Later, he still spent every day walking along the levee or up Mori Point, next to the sea. Always a champion of the poor, the working man, the immigrant, and the animals, he was a humanitarian who truly felt “The Bern.”
Alan is survived by his sister, Marion Dixon; son David Bradbury; daughters Amanda Johnson and Christina Bradbury; grandchildren Daniel, Harry and Marissa; and his many friends and extended family. Join us to celebrate him at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 17, at the Chit Chat Cafe, 5 W. Manor Drive, Pacifica. All who knew him are welcome.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.