Sally Benson
“Back in 2008, a friend invited me to a meeting, and there were only a few members in their 80s. They had let the lodge lapse and they weren’t going to be around much longer. That meant the lodge was about to lose its charter, because they wouldn’t have enough members. So, I looked at the hall and I listened to the acoustics, and I'm like, this is a beautiful place, and it's too good of a place to just let go. I thought that if a bunch of us joined, we could have some good times, and we could also give back to the community.
I just started calling my friends, saying, ‘You have to join me with this.’ I got a bunch of people on board and then they got a bunch of people, and the Odd Fellows made a comeback.
“The members interviewing us said, ‘It will be so nice to have some young blood join.’ We were all in our early 60s. We looked at each other and thought, ‘young’ blood? What are we getting ourselves into?”
▸ Joe Brennan
"When I was recruited, I was told, ‘If you join, you'll have a clubhouse on Main Street.’ And I thought, now, that's a benefit. Nobody else has offered me a clubhouse on Main Street. And it's been wonderful.
“I love Odd Fellows having a steady stream of 60-plus-year-olds, who have retired, and the kids left home and they're looking for something social and meaningful to do. They bring their education and their life experience. What perfect members! They are full of time, energy and ideas for getting involved in the community where they live. Some people come and have skills with public performance, either on the technical side or on finding speakers or musicians or movies, and they help in those programs. Members also help with the cemetery maintenance, scholarship program and Second Harvest volunteering that we do.”
▸ Jan Tiura
“I joined because Sally Benson said they needed people or the lodge was going to fold. And with joining came the amazing building, the building on Main Street. And that's such a fantastic space for music, dance, films and social events!
“A lot of people at this stage of life may not have family around and they still want to be part of something in the community in whatever capacity fits their needs or wants.
The Odd Fellows offers a splendid array of things from book club, speakers and films to the LOTUS bereavement group, workshops and social events, including the Roll Call Dinner, dances, and Cowboy Christmas
in July. It's a ton of funstuff.”
