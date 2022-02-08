A long-standing business in the Manor Shopping Center, You Name it, a unique store with consignments and antiques, is closing after decades in business. The last day will be March 31.
Owner Toni Boykin, who was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in October, decided to close the store.
“We thought we could keep the business open, but in the end it wasn’t possible,” she said, adding that thankfully she is free of any pain. “Chemotherapy is (a treatment) but it is not a cure. They said three months, but I’ve passed that. All the signs are good.”
She opened the business 28 years ago on Palmetto Avenue, then moved to Rockaway Beach, then to the Manor Shopping Center in 1998. The move was a success, she said.
“The Colombos own that space. They have been very generous in terms of rent. There were very small increases in rent,” she said.
You Name It sells consignments and Boykin bought some other items.
“We were an unusual store. Some brought in consignments to supplement their income. We made sure things got repurposed. Keeping things out of the landfill is the job of the business. We have everything from a teaspoon to a diamond ring to a painting or a handbag. We were not high end, but we had everything from practical kitchen things to expensive rings,” she said.
“There are not too many stores like this,” she added. “People have told us how important this store is to them. The European visitors staying at the RV park would come in to buy silverware and jewelry, too.”
You Name It has a high-traffic location with many people coming in to shop, Boykin said.
You Name It survived thefts at the store. The shop had surveillance cameras. One thief brought back some of the items he stole. Another stole $300 out of the cash drawer but paid it back to make amends. He said he had been on drugs, but when he got clean he wanted to pay back the money.
The best years were when she had a lot of customers and consignees. The worst time was when the road at Devil’s Slide was closed for two months.
“We were the only place people could shop during COVID-19. People brought in a lot of consignments during COVID-19. Jewelry sells no matter what,” Boykin said.
Her sister, Robin Lewis, is the manager of the shop. Her sister, Dody Wilson, was there when she moved the business to the Manor Shopping Center. Rose Briesach, Jackie Bergman, Cookie McKinney and Jackie Johnson were memorable employees Boykin wanted to recognize. Emily Petrakis and Ayla were memorable volunteers at the store Boykin also wanted to mention.
Boykin served on the city’s Economic Development Committee and the fireworks task force. She liked the ideas
that came out of the task force, but nothing was ever adopted. She was a member of the Pacifica Prevention Partnership when her niece Stephanie died. That organization worked on ways to keep teens from buying alcohol. There was a fund to give them free rides home in a cab.
Boykin became involved in political campaigns with Coastside United for Action. She wrote letters to people in various states and takes some credit for helping to change the vote in Georgia.
Her shipping and packaging store became too hard to manage after she lost her leg to cancer. That was when she had the idea to open up a different sort of store that was easier to manage.
You Name It hired some employees through the Jefferson Union High School District’s Adult Transition Program, also called Workability, and hired others who showed initiative.
Boykin donated money over the years to Oceana High School so students could have snacks. She donated to PARCA, a thrift store that benefited an animal shelter, and to South Coast Children’s Services Thrift Shop.
At St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, she was a deacon and is on the board of directors. Through a St. Andrew program, she and her husband helped rebuild New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. He built and she cooked.
Her husband, Wayne Boykin, died two years ago.
“The members of the church have been very helpful and kind,” she said.
Contact Boykin on Nextdoor or Facebook to keep in touch, she said.
