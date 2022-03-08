A pair of San Francisco men face a list of charges after allegedly fleeing from Pacifica Police in the wrong direction of Highway 1 overnight.
It all started at 2:25 a.m. on Monday, according to a release from the Pacifica Police Department. An officer on patrol near Oceana Boulevard and Milagra Drive allegedly saw a vehicle enter Highway 1 at Manor headed in the wrong direction. The officer tried to stop the car, but it fled southbound in the northbound lanes of traffic. The release says the officer broke off pursuit to keep from making the situation more dangerous.
A short time later, an officer saw the car exit Highway 1 at Oceana, against oncoming traffic. Police determined the vehicle was stolen in Daly City over the weekend.
Police say the vehicle attempted to reverse down the onramp, drove off the road and rolled onto its side on the shoulder and one lane of Highway 1. The two suspects were seen running from the scene toward Ingrid B. Lacy Middle School.
Officers established a perimeter and called for help. Police from South San Francisco, Daly City, San Bruno and the California Highway Patrol responded.
Two men were found, one with the help of a drone piloted by San Bruno police.
Ignacio Montoya-Guerrero, 27, was found hiding in brush on the school campus. Victor Ekavila, 36, was located a few blocks away, in a stairwell at Palmetto and Carmel avenues.
Montoya-Guerrero faces charges including possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest and outstanding warrant violations. Ekavila was arrested for resisting arrest and giving false identification. Both were booked into county jail.
