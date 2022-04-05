On Sunday, Linda Mar Beach was filled with its usual crowd of surfers, tourists and … wrestlers?
One hundred eager wrestlers of all ages gathered on a sun-drenched, blustery day at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica to hone their skills at the first California USA Beach Wrestling Tournament.
For those unfamiliar with the concept, beach wrestling consists of one 3-minute period, and the first wrestler to score three points wins the match. The matches take place within a 7-meter-diameter circle, and points are scored when an opponent is taken down or pushed out.
“It's been around for quite a while, it just hasn’t been a huge thing. With everybody getting back out on the mats, we thought it’d be a fun thing to promote and get out there,” said Tiffany Diaz, California USA Wrestling coordinator. “We actually have kids as little as 7 years old doing this today as well as wrestlers up to 35 years old. We’ve got quite an age range and they get paired by both age and weight so that they have some good competition.
“Some of them are old wrestlers trying to come in and have some fun again,” she said. “Some of them are little kids just trying something new. It’s cute to watch them as they’re out here doing it.”
Half Moon Bay High School senior and female wrestler Taylor Micallef was on hand. “I did not train specifically for this,” she said. “This is the first tournament, so none of us really know how to beach wrestle. This is the first time for all of us.
“I honestly just want to have fun and learn this sport because this is so new to everyone,” she said.
“I’ve never seen wrestling on the sand before,” said spectator Jim O’Neill. “It’s a great thing. It looks like it brought a lot of people to the beach.”
With this being the first of its kind in five years, the tournament was a success. “Considering this is our first event and we threw it together in a few weeks it wasn't too bad,” said Diaz. “... If we do a big state tournament there are like 1,500 participants. Not that we could do 1,500 on the beach, but, you know, 150 is a good group of people to attend. It’s a nice turnout for today, very nice.”
“It’s something to not only give the kids a different venue in which to wrestle, but it's also great for Pacifica and a great experience for everybody,” said parent and spectator Mickey Diaz.
— Lily McGraw, Special to the Tribune
