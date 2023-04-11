Kristi Espinoza Wellness is hosting a workshop focused on helping mothers with self-care and mental health. Espinoza has up to six spots open for her upcoming, in-person workshop on April 22.
Espinoza has worked in this field since 2019 and has a space at Thyme Integrative Health in Pacifica. The workshop starts at 11 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m. The cost to attend is $195. Espinoza also offers a package of these workshops called “Free to Be Me.”
“My passion is reaching moms, because I believe that it's moms who are the least supported culturally and socially, and have the highest expectations of being everything to everyone,” Espinoza said. “Basically, they neglect themselves in the process and overextend themselves to others.”
The workshop will teach attendees how to have a calming mental state and adjust negative mindsets. Espinoza also offers tools on her website.
“The practice that I teach in the workshop is not so much about silencing the mind because that is not an option. The mind will always be active, but it's about us choosing to focus on what we want to experience,” explained Espinoza.
Espinoza offers a variety of other services, including a 24-week program, quick self-assessments and 12-week programs on top of her workshops. Much of her work focuses on mothers and their busy lives.
“We're expected to be available for children, for husbands, for careers, everything needs to be prioritized, we are somehow supposed to be able to look good in the process and stay healthy and be happy and have a smile on our face, and never complain,” said Espinoza.
Despite decades of progress, mothers today are still often in charge of household responsibilities and many also hold full-time jobs to help with expenses, according to the Center for American Progress. Espinoza hopes to help mothers with the mental load of this work and aim for a more positive mindset.
