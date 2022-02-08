Students with disabilities are learning life skills in a WorkAbility job training for young adults in the adult transition program of Jefferson Union High School District.
The program works with adults 18 to 22 with an individualized education program. It assists them in developing their daily living skills as well as providing job training, said Mark Beshirs, the principal of the JUHSD Adult Division.
“We provide a bridge between high school and the next phase of a student’s life, whether that be work or post-secondary education. We assist families in accessing services provided through the Department of Rehabilitation and the Golden Gate Regional Center,” he said.
It is funded through state and federal grants and funded by JUHSD on a per pupil basis.
“It would be hard to say what our budget is from year to year because we base our needs on a student’s individual education program, which identifies the accommodations, assistive technology and accompanying services such as speech therapy,” he said.
Beshirs has been with the JUHSD for two decades, as an English teacher, dean of students, Terra Nova High School vice principal and the principal of Jefferson HIgh School. The adult division also helps non-English speakers develop their language skills and provides career training. He added a counselor to his team to increase communication with the high schools and to connect adult students to community resources.
“Our transition navigator, Mike O’Neill, provides guidance to students who are considering college, career training or trade schools. We have partnered with Skyline College to introduce more dual-enrollment opportunities to allow students to work toward career certifications while also earning college credit,” he said. “I am quite proud of what we do here at the Jefferson Adult Division.”
Emily Hanson coordinates all the work-based learning placements for the WorkAbility program.
There are about 45 students currently working at various businesses in Pacifica, including Walgreens, Ace Hardware, The Magic Toy Box, the Boys and Girls Club, The Living Room Plant Co. and Paisano’s Restaurant. The program has ongoing support from other community partners in Pacifica, including El Toro Loco Restaurant, Luigi Italian Restaurant, Oceana Market, San Pedro County Park and Sea Bowl, she said.
“I work with students to identify their strengths, interests and abilities, and match them with a job site they are interested in,” she said. “Students participate in a panel interview with my team, and once their placements start students earn minimum wage and typically begin with a two-hour shift per week.”
Students receive coaching on the job as well as on public transportation to and from their job. Once students don’t need that level of support, they may be able to independently take public transportation and some students may be able to work their shift with minimal job coaching support.
“Some of our Adult Transition Program graduates have been hired by these employers, which is always a huge celebration,” she said. “I love my job and would argue it’s the best in the entire district. I am so lucky to work with an incredible group of students and families. I love to watch students develop independence and join the workforce.”
Kim Schroeder does various things for the transition services for the WorkAbility program. She provides job support and training to the students in the program. Job matching is a key element to the program so students will be able to feel good about going to work and be successful in the process, she said.
“The students not only learn about their assigned duties and tasks, but they also learn work etiquette, customer service and a few technical skills,” she said. “I like to say that each work site is their own personal vocational classroom, whether it is preparing the dining room for customers at restaurants, or stocking a shipment of merchandize inside a retail store, to learning technical skills on a register at a small business store or learning how to use gardening tools in a nursery.
“It is nice to have a ‘real life’ work environment,” she said. “In the midst of everything, I will provide travel training, where the students learn about community safety as well as knowing about how to navigate public transportation to be able to get to work.”
Schroeder said one of the favorite parts of her job is talking to new potential businesses in the community to join the program.
“Without the great support from these businesses, it would be very difficult to teach our students the skills they need to be successful in having a job. It is a win-win situation for all. I have been working with the WorkAbility program for 25 years and I love what I do. Seeing a student on their very first day of work, with excitement in their eyes, is the best feeling in the world,” she said.
Tracy Thomas is a teacher in the program. There are now four teachers to handle all the incoming students. She teaches functional academics and life skills such as budgeting, cooking and accessing the community for shopping. Students are taught interview skills, how to write a resume and problem-solving while on the job and in the community.
“Of course, the students start out nervous and a bit scared since this is their first real job experience. After a month or two, they really hit their stride and seem to enjoy being out in the community interacting with others while receiving a paycheck,” she said. “I believe they gain invaluable experiences that they can put forth once they leave the program.”
