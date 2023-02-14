▸ Government body: Pacifica City Council
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Monday
▸ Present: Mayor Tygarjas Twyrls Bigstyck, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Vaterlaus, Councilmembers Sue Beckmeyer, Mary Bier and Christine Boles
▸ Staff: Director of Public Works Lisa Petersen, City Manager Kevin Woodhouse
▸ Special Presentation: Petersen introduced several Public Works employees to the council. Eddie Pastrano is an expert in wastewater management and the new collection systems manager. Roland Yip is the new deputy director of Public Works who worked as a senior engineer in Daly City. Louis Sun is a wastewater treatment specialist and plant management expert. All of the “new” Public Works employees had worked in Pacifica in the past, making their return to the city a sort of homecoming.
▸ Public comment: Coleen Golden is a Sharp Park resident who took issue with the Bloom Room cannabis dispensary, saying that the store brought trouble into the neighborhood. “The Bloom Room’s inadequate security led to a robbery, police chase, K-9 units and criminals in our backyard … Crime is now here,” she said in reference to a Sunday morning incident at the dispensary.
▸ Esplanade drowning: Woodhouse spoke on the recent loss of life along Pacifica’s coastline. “There was another tragic drowning … (In response) we went back out and redistributed hundreds of beach safety brochures to the hotels and two surf shops in town.”
Woodhouse was referencing the death of 22-year-old San Francisco State University student Hamzah Alsaudi who was swept out by a sneaker wave while going for a swim at Esplanade Beach on Jan 19.
▸ Short-term rental cap: Introduced in 2018, STR permits allow homes to operate as Airbnbs and the like. STRs are rented properties that are not occupied for more than 30 days at a time, according to Woodhouse. There are currently 136 STR permits, with an additional 10 properties that are in the process of meeting the ordinance requirements. In order to enforce the ordinance, letters will be sent to noncompliant STRs before the ordinance is enforced. The council deliberated over the newly proposed cap of 150 STR units and unanimously passed the ordinance.
▸ Anza pump station update: Peterson spoke on the De Anza pump station repair efforts, which have slowly been implemented since the 2020 fire. The rate of progress has been hindered by supply chain issues as well as the age of the building. At 70 years old, the original building plans have been lost, which further complicated repairs, she said. Prior to the fire, the engines that powered the pumps hadn’t been updated since the 1950s. New engines have been purchased to replace the outdated technology and should be operational in October 2023.
“We are currently at 70 percent (done),” said Nelson Schlater, Pacifica’s wastewater engineer manager. “As most people know, it’s the last few percent that really take the most amount of time.”
— Adrian Jose Fernandez
