Pacifica police have arrested a 36-year-old Pittsburg woman and charged her with crimes including assault with a firearm and child endangerment after a Sunday afternoon conflict at the Linda Mar Beach parking lot.
Police were sent to the parking lot at 2:41 p.m. after a call about a dispute involving a gun. A search of the area turned up the suspect, Christina Villalobos, on the 100 block of Rockaway Beach Boulevard. She was taken into custody without incident.
