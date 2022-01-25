A common complaint I hear at work is “my dog doesn’t want to go up stairs anymore” or “my cat is hesitant to jump up on my bed.”
As dogs and cats age, arthritis and joint stiffness often become a large factor in decreasing their quality of life.
In my experience, the average dog or cat will start to develop some degree of arthritis between 6 and 8 years of age. The first thing I tell owners is to maintain your pet at a good weight. If your pet is overweight, this puts an undue strain on their joints that can contribute to their pain and discomfort.
I use a Body Condition Score from 1 to 9 (1 being very skinny and 9 being obese). You want your pet to be a 4 or 5 out of 9. Nestlé Purina defines a BCS of 5 as “well-proportioned; observe waist behind ribs; ribs palpable with slight fat covering; abdominal fat pad minimal.”
There are many modalities for the treatment of arthritis. At 6 to 8 years of age, the first thing I tell owners to give their pets at home to support the joints is a well-rounded supplement. For dogs my preference is Dasuquin; for cats I generally recommend Cosequin. The main ingredient in these supplements is glucosamine. (I take this myself for my own joint issues.) A joint supplement should be given daily and not “as needed.” The glucosamine needs to build up in the system to get to an effective level and should be used chronically.
Once a pet has gotten to the point where they are displaying symptoms of arthritis or stiffness despite being on a supplement (usually 8 to 12 years of age), additional treatment options are then considered. For dogs, an NSAID is then usually added to the regimen. An NSAID can be used as needed and does not need to be given every day. The most common NSAIDs used in dogs are Galliprant, Rimadyl and Metacam.
NSAIDs are really the drug class of choice in the treatment of arthritis. The most common side effect of an NSAID is an upset stomach or diarrhea. Liver and kidney blood values should be checked before starting, and monitored while taking one of these medications. Unfortunately, there is not yet an NSAID that can be taken chronically in cats. Onsior is a cat NSAID, but it is only labeled to be used for a maximum of three days.
When a dog has aged enough that they are again stiff despite being on both a joint supplement and an NSAID, other ancillary treatments can be considered (usually 13 to 15 years of age). Tramadol has been used as a pain reducer but has fallen out of favor as an arthritis treatment. Gabapentin is now often used as needed to reduce pain and to help with weakness. Adequan is an injectable joint medication that can be given under the skin to reduce joint pain (usually every one to two weeks). There are select veterinarians who can provide acupuncture, physical therapy or even laser treatment to help as well. Gabapentin and Adequan can also be used in cats.
Even the greatest athletes (human or animal) will develop arthritis as they age. Running, jumping and chasing a ball are often a pet’s favorite activities. By finding the right combination of supplements, medications and treatments, we can extend a patient’s quality of life and comfort.
Dr. Brandon Wilson is a Pacifica resident. He is a 2009 graduate of University of California, Davis, School of Veterinary Medicine. He has been a full-time veterinarian at Linda Mar Veterinary Hospital for the last nine years.
