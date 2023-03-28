Shark in the Water,a Bay Area-based surf music and metal band, performs in shark costumes and has animatronic dancers. The group will play at Winters Tavern on March 31 as part of the bar’s 10th anniversary event that includes 10 days of live music from March 31 to April 9.
Winters Tavern often becomes a performance destinationfor new bands like Doctor, Doctor, which is spreading its wings and growing a local audience. Two of the band members, Adrian Morrison (left) and Alex Smoligovets, perform during the band’s release party for its debut EP "Panacea” on Oct. 16, 2021.
During the idle hours and endless months of 2020, some people organized their closets or put together puzzles. Alex Smoligovets and Adrian Morrison started the hard rock band Doctor, Doctor. The Oakland-based duo released their first EP, “Panacea,” the following year and wanted to share it with a live audience. Their search for a stage quickly led them to Winters Tavern in Pacifica.
“We had only ever played a few cover sets in the local area,” said Smoligovets. “I reached out to Winters saying, ‘Hey, is it cool if we play this first release show with you?’” The answer was yes.
“There aren’t so many places that will welcome a new band — kind of let us get our footing and start building a following,” said Morrison. “I think Winters is super unique and special in that regard. They’re eager to let new bands play.”
Winters Tavern has hosted a steady stream of bands since opening in 2013. Some groups are just starting out, others are semi-pro. The official motto at Winters Tavern is famously, “No, really, it’s all about the music!” As other music venues in the Bay Area have shuttered, Winters Tavern has thrived as a creative oasis for psychedelic surf, rambunctious punk, defiant rock and much, much more.
“To be honest, I can’t think of a place that supports local music more than Winters — and across a whole bunch of different genres,” said Doug Scott, member of Sparkle Plenty, a rock-garage-punk, aka “total rock,” band based in San Francisco.
Bay Area musician Ferenc Dobronyi remembers that when Winters Tavern opened, its mission to support local music acts quickly created a buzz. Surf bands like Dobronyi’s outfit Pollo del Mar made fast friends with the new venue, located just two blocks from the beach.
“The story goes that the original surfers felt that the sound of the reverb and the clashing guitars sounded like the waves when they were out on the ocean,” said Dobronyi.
“Surfing is the only sport that has its own genre of music,” he added.
Guitarist Jim Utterback, aka “Gnar-Gnar,” plays with Shark in the Water. He said his “surf dreams” came true one day when Winters Tavern placed his band on a bill with the legendary Surfaris, creators of the 1960s surf anthem “Wipeout.”
Starting Friday, Winters Tavern will host 10 days of music to celebrate its 10th anniversary. Doctor, Doctor, Sparkle Plenty and Pollo del Mar are all in the lineup. Shark in the Water will be gnashing its teeth, too, joined by special guest Aaron John Gregory, who owns the Pacifica store Cotton Crustacean. A full show schedule can be found online at winterstavern.com.
“It’s funny because we were supposed to play this very show three years ago, but the pandemic canceled that,” said Scott, whose Sparkle Plenty bandmate Johan Ahlfeldt was a longtime Pacifica resident.
