Coastsiders can enjoy a perfect pairing of wine and jazz on May 13 at the second annual Half Moon Bay Wine and Jazz Festival. From 12 to 5 p.m., more than 40 California wineries will be set up along Main Street, serving their finest wines. On stage, big hitters like Paula West, Marcus Shelby and Grammy-nominated John Santos will create a buzz with live jazz performances.
Wine festival returns to HMB with notes of jazz
April Seager
April Seager is a staff writer covering events and endeavors in the Coastside community. She received a master of arts in German literature from Brigham Young University and completed graduate work in German studies at Washington University in St. Louis.
