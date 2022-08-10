The World Dog Surfing Championships

The World Dog Surfing Championships returned to Pacifica after a two-year pandemic hiatus, and competitors and spectators alike were primed for the event.

 Photo courtesy Chris Campo

Linda Mar Beach went to the dogs on Saturday as thousands of two-legged animals turned out on a gray day to watch brave dogs romp in the surf and onto a million social media feeds. The occasion was the World Dog Surfing Championships, which made Pacifica the canine capital of the Bay Area for a little while.

The popular event was a regular feature on the Pacifica calendar until a pandemic wipe-out. The contest was canceled each of the last two years and participants were clearly happy to be unleashed once more. That includes streams of people — many bringing their own dogs with them — all drawn by the curious image of man’s best friend hanging four paws.

Tags

Clay Lambert is the editorial director for Coastside News Group. After years working at regional daily newspapers, he began as editor of the Half Moon Bay Review in 2004.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Kahuna Kupuna Surf Contest on July 23

  • By Emma Spaeth
  • 0

The Kahuna Kupuna advertises itself as the only amateur surf contest in the world that is specifically designed for older surfers, age 40 and over. The 22nd annual event will be held from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on July 23 at Linda Mar Beach.

Humpback carcass lays on Sharp Park beach
featured

Humpback carcass lays on Sharp Park beach

  • By Grace Scullion
  • 0

On Monday morning, people strolling along Sharp Park Beach could see the spumes of whales in the distance. They could also get up close and personal with a dead humpback that washed ashore over the weekend.

breaking

More hate found at Pacifica schools

  • From staff reports
  • 0

Pacifica Police are investigating two more potential hate crimes at local schools, the second and third such disturbing reports in the last month.

Transit program to continue

  • 0

A free transit pass for some young people, which began in January as a pilot program, has been made permanent by the board of directors for the San Mateo County Transit District.

Authorities retrieve car from earlier fatal crash

  • Grace Scullionm, staff writer
  • 0

Westbound Highway 92 was closed west of Highway 35 from about 9:30 a.m. until shortly after noon on Tuesday while the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office and California Highway Patrol retrieved a vehicle that crashed 100 yards into the canyon on July 7.

City Council unanimously approves ballot measure

  • From staff reports
  • 0

The Pacifica City Council unanimously voted to place a local measure on the November ballot to pay for local services and contribute to financial stability with what it notes would be locally controlled funding that cannot be taken by the state.

New Oceana principal excited to lead
featured

New Oceana principal excited to lead

  • By Grace Scullion, special to the Tribune
  • Updated
  • 0

Something about Oceana High School and Maritza Torres just clicked when she arrived on site for an interview for an internship in 2011. 

Recommended for you