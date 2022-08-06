Kentucky Gallahue and his dog Derby California are starting to look a lot alike. The pair, which has produced a children's book based on Derby's life, were part of the colorful scene at Linda Mar Beach on Saturday. Clay Lambert / Tribune
Linda Mar Beach went to the dogs on Saturday as thousands of two-legged animals turned out on a gray day to watch brave dogs romp in the surf and onto a million social media feeds. The occasion was the World Dog Surfing Championships, which made Pacifica the canine capital of the Bay Area for a little while.
The popular event was a regular feature on the Pacifica calendar until a Pandemic wipe out. The contest was canceled each of the last two years and participants were clearly happy to be unleashed once more. That includes streams of people — many bringing their own dogs with them — all drawn by the curious image of man’s best friend hanging four paws.
The crowd began to build by 9 a.m., an hour before the surfing commenced, and continued to grow into the afternoon. Pacifica Police warned residents via email on Friday to expect traffic, trouble parking and to “please bring your patience.”
Despite any inconvenience, everyone on the beach seemed to be having a doggone good time.
Perhaps no one had more fun than the tandem surfing team of Rothstein and Skyler and their upbeat humans.
“She’s been surfing since she was a puppy,” explained Homer Henard of Santa Cruz as his 13-year-old surfing partner Skyler, a Queensland red healer, sat relaxed by his side in the cool sand. “She always wanted to do whatever I was doing. I’m an avid surfer and one day I just threw my board down and she just jumped on it.
“It kind of turned into a thing we do together,” Henard said as he flipped through Skyler’s Instagram feed, which has more than 30,000 followers. “Instead of going to the dog park, the ocean is her dog park.”
It was much the same for the English bulldog Rothstein and his human, John Garcia. The pair lives in San Diego but comes north regularly to surf with Henard and Skyler.
Garcia says he and Rothstein practically live in the water.
“We live at the beach and he was always just watching the waves and watching the sets,” Garcia said of Rothstein. “We figured, let’s put him on a board and see how he likes it.”
Competitors and their companions said getting a dog to surf is like other forms of training and that their dogs seem to love being with them in the water.
“(Rothstein) sees the ocean every day, so he has a strong relationship with water,” Garcia said. “If you have a bulldog in Kansas and they have never seen the ocean, it might be different.”
If you saw Steve Dottar surfing Pleasure Point in Santa Cruz with his yellow Labrador Rosie you might not take him for what he is — an assistant prosecuting attorney in the Santa Cruz district attorney’s office. The man, that is, not the dog.
“We surf four or five days a week — before work,” Dottar says. While some of the surfing dogs are on the tail end of their careers, Rosie is only 1 year old. “She was in the water the day she was done with her shots.”
Nearby, Peanut was taking it all in from the relative safety of a small tent. The Chihuahua was clearly interested in the other dogs running around on the beach, but no more so than her people, Ryan and Kelly Castillo. The trio came all the way from Folsom and the chamber of commerce will be thrilled to know they made a weekend of it, arriving on Friday and planning to leave on Monday.
“She’s not a surfer,” Kelly Castillo said of her small bundle of joy. “But she likes to watch the other dogs.”
The event included a “Surf Dog Village” with vendors like California Canine, which sells dog-related apparel and gear, as well as Rocket Dog Rescue and Pet Food Express.
To learn more about the annual event, and to see links to the competitors’ social media accounts, visit surfdogchampionships.com.
