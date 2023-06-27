Cindy Abbott was surprised to see that the machinery behind the Sanchez Art Center was already gone when she led a reporter around back to look.
“There was some noise, especially for the studios in back,” the director of the art center said about the project that had ended just hours earlier. The drilling project conducted by the North Coast County Water District to identify potential local sources of water seemed to have minimal impact on residents near Pacific Bay Christian School and the art center that received ample warning about the pending work in the area.
Unfortunately for the district, the undertaking has not yielded positive results.
Reducing reliance on regional water distributions has been a top priority for NCCWD since it hired Adrianne Carr as general manager in 2019. As an expert in groundwater, Carr, who earned a Ph.D. in hydrogeology at Stanford, was the right person for the job.
Carr said that the San Francisco Public Utilities Commission is one of the most reliable suppliers of water in the state, but if there is a multiyear drought or a disaster such as an earthquake, that supply could be drastically reduced or even temporarily cut off.
Not long after Carr signed on, the California Department of Water Resources awarded NCCWD a grant of $6.6 million as part of the state’s drought relief program. The money is intended to support test drilling and then the design and completion of infrastructure to tap and store the new sources of water.
Carr said the district chose the two test sites near San Pedro Creek based on evidence that productive wells existed in Linda Mar and the San Pedro Valley in the past.
Although Carr and her consultants are still analyzing the results from the last round of tests, she acknowledges that “the two test wells have not given us very positive results for a groundwater project in this location.”
The drilling did discover water at depths between 20 and 50 feet at the two locations, but the state requires a 50-foot “sanitary seal” and only classifies water extracted from below 50 feet to be groundwater. In the area from 50 to 115 feet below ground the tests encountered geological conditions that make it difficult to extract water. The test wells produced less than 15 gallons of water per minute at both sites. Carr said flows of 30 to 50 gallons per minute would be desirable for a well.
Final analysis from the Sanchez site is still pending, but Carr expects the district will continue to emphasize water conservation and use of recycled non-potable water for appropriate purposes rather than relying on new sources.
With its existing network of storage tanks, the district can supply the equivalent of five days of normal water demand in the event of an emergency. In such a scenario, consumers would be encouraged to reduce their demand so that health and safety needs could be met for longer.
After compiling the test results, Carr expects NCCWD will request permission to apply the unused portion of the grant for other purposes.
