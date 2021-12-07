Gardens using less fresh water than others were celebrated by the North Coast County Water District in a contest that proved a little planning can produce a great garden.
The objective of the water-wise garden contest is to encourage residents and businesses in Pacifica to adopt water-efficient gardening habits by demonstrating how beautiful native and drought-resistant landscaping can be, said Tom Piccolotti, NCCWD board president. The winners were announced at the Nov. 17 board meeting.
“By participating in the contest and establishing these practices in the neighborhood, you helped NCCWD with water conservation efforts,” he said. “The gardens were awe-inspiring and well-liked by many social media followers and fellow residents.”
This year, 10 people entered the contest and three winners were chosen. Instructors from NCCWD’s spring and fall landscape workshops served as judges.
This is the fourth garden contest NCCWD has held. Contests were also held in 2014, 2016 and 2018.
Those placing first, second and third received a NCCWD blue bucket with gardening tools, outdoor water conservation devices and a gift from a local nursery. First place received an Ivy Rain Barrel and the Water Wise Garden Contest award to display.
Lyn Morosi-Allison, who replaced her lawn with drought-resistant plants and mulch, won third place. She irrigates using rainwater from a rain barrel and waters only when needed.
Christine Marchese won second place for using a combination of native, drought-tolerant plants and some Mexican, Australian, African and Mediterranean varieties. She uses drip irrigation when needed and adjusts the schedule depending on the time of year. It is a garden enjoyed by wildlife and humans.
Christine Boles won first place. She planted a variety of drought-tolerant California natives, edibles and seasonal flowers that attract bees, butterflies and hummingbirds. Using green design principles, the garden is irrigated using graywater and rainwater when possible. The front yard is uniquely designed with a series of berms and swales to capture and slow rainfall from the driveway and front section of the roof, preventing erosion.
“When we designed our new home on Monterey Road, the goal was to build the most sustainable home we could afford and to use the project for education, starting with ourselves, as well as for the general public,” she wrote in a statement submitted with her application “We wanted to show that ‘green design’ was beautiful and did not have to cost more money.”
Boles described her winning garden, designed by John Herbert of Gentle Giants Landscaping, in an email to the Tribune. “We know that water is scarce and takes a lot of energy to collect, process and distribute as well, and so we strove for efficiency and reuse of water, both in the home and in the garden.”
The Boles family collects graywater from the master bath and laundry that is distributed through purple pipes into a section of garden with fruit trees, berries and ground vegetables. The roofing material was selected to direct the flow in the back yard to three Bushman water storage tanks used to give supplemental water by hand to raised vegetable beds and other ground edibles.
The sprinkler system is drip irrigation set to water in early morning. The garden is fully mulched to retain moisture.
Boles invited all to contact her for a tour, which she will organize in the spring, by writing to ChristineForPacifica@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.