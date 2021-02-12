Next year, Pacifica voters will decide whether to allow the continued sale of TNT “safe and sane” fireworks sales.
The sales have long been controversial. Many in the city oppose them for environmental, safety or aggravation reasons. Others support fireworks sales as a fun tradition that benefits the numerous nonprofit organizations that sell them. Representatives from the nonprofits said they could not make up the money fireworks sales generates any other way.
At the Feb. 8 City Council meeting, Councilmember Mike O’Neill raised the idea of asking voters to decide during an upcoming election. The others agreed.
“It’s been 15 years since it went to a public vote,” he said.
Waiting until November 2022 will cost the city the least to add the ballot measure as a City Council election is already on the schedule, said City Manager Kevin Woodhouse. The ballot measure language will match the last one.
“The fire danger is excessive. I cannot overlook that. I would put it on the ballot. The circumstances have changed,” said Mayor Pro Tem Mary Bier.
Councilmember Sue Vaterlaus said she and the other councilmembers received between 200 and 300 emails from the nonprofit groups that sell them, all in favor of keeping the fireworks sales.
“I’m in favor of keeping the fireworks,” she said.
Councilmember Tygarjas Bigstyck said he really likes fireworks. But as he held up a front-page photo of the Pacifica Tribune from September 2020, when the sky turned red and orange from wildfire smoke, he worried about fire dangers that result from the sales. He suggested the nonprofit organizations benefitting from fireworks sales work together to stage a professional fireworks show, charge admission and collect additional revenue from parking and food booths.
Mayor Sue Beckmeyer said city staff would be too busy to research how to put on a professional display, but a community team could organize and work on that over time.
Police Chief Dan Steidle said if a beach area were chosen for a big display, a California Coastal Commission permit would be required.
“It would require a fire marshal inspection about prevailing winds. We already have extra staff. It would draw thousands. A rough estimate is that it would cost $2,000 per minute. You would want to spend at least $20,000. Foster City said they need a lot of extra people to manage traffic. The worst part will be when everybody leaves at the same time,” he said.
Fire Chief Ron Myers said he wasn’t overly concerned about the sales. “Statistics bear out we haven’t had any dangers with the legal ones. We do need to have a way to raise money.”
Fireworks sales break even for the city with revenue matching the cost of overtime for police and fire personnel. The nonprofits earn about $180,000 among them.
Mike Trayler from Pacifica United Soccer Club urged keeping the fireworks.
“We are always looking at other funding options. Our parents volunteer for more hours than what is required for the cleanup,” he said.
Allan Hale said his American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars fireworks sales benefit many others and he hopes to be able to continue that work.
Several speakers said they would happily support the nonprofit groups if they presented a big show rather than individual sales. Some didn’t like illegal fireworks, but hope the nonprofits could find another way to raise funds.
“Our dog is terrified, but the nonprofits need a way to make money. The fireworks shake the house,” said Courtney Greene.
Some defended the annual tradition.
“The illegals are outrageous. ‘Safe and Sane’ fireworks are a rite of passage,” said Scott Buskey, a Vallemar resident.
