Pacifica’s San Pedro Creek, which flows past homes and businesses, by roads and under bridges, is the most urban creek on the Coastside where steelhead fish still live and spawn. But biologists and residents who care about wildlife are concerned that conditions at the creek mouth are making it increasingly hard for the fish to survive.
Recently, a group of officials and volunteers gathered at the creek, with wading boots on their feet and tape measures in hand, to launch a new monitoring program to assess the challenges these local steelhead face.
Steelhead are a type of rainbow trout that, like their salmon cousins, migrate between freshwater streams and the ocean. They hatch in coastal streams and live there for a year or two before heading downstream and out to sea. Then they live in saltwater for several more years, growing to as large as 35 pounds, and eventually returning to their home streams to spawn.
Unlike salmon, steelhead don’t die after reproducing. The adult fish return to the ocean and can repeat the journey home several times throughout their lives.
Steelhead have been making this trip up San Pedro Creek for thousands of years, but Central Coast steelhead populations have fallen seven-fold since the 1960s. They were listed as “threatened” in 1997 by federal authorities. The fish have not rebounded since then, and climate change is expected to pose additional challenges.
A fish making its way back into San Pedro Creek from the ocean, ready to spawn, faces immediate obstacles. The slope up Linda Mar Beach is steep and rocky, and the shallow water flow is frequently blocked by rock dams or plank bridges constructed by beachgoers.
The fish return in winter, when the creek is running at its highest. Storm waves and high tides send water surging up the beach, and the fish can use these pulses to make their way into the creek.
Once past the beach, fish face a maze of vegetation. The mouth of the creek was reengineered in 2016, when the Highway 1 bridge was replaced. The channel was widened, and a lagoon was carved out downstream of the bridge to give steelhead a place to rest and acclimate as they enter or leave the creek. Since then, however, the lagoon and much of the main creek channel have become overgrown with aquatic plants.
Winter rains flush out some of the plants each year, but, with the drought, the cleansing action of the stream has been less effective.
Pacifica environmentalist Mark Hubbell grew concerned. Together with John Keener, president of the San Pedro Creek Watershed Coalition, they contacted Sean Cochran of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“We know some fish are making it, but if it’s harder, fewer will be able to,” said Keener.
Cochran wrote a plan to track the width, depth and water flow of the creek at select locations near its mouth, to determine how often it’s passable to fish and how often the fish might be blocked.
“He said, ‘If you can organize the community to help, we’ll come train you to collect the data,’” said Hubbell.
Members of the Watershed Coalition and other interested volunteers will carry out the plan, taking measurements monthly under the supervision of the state fisheries biologists.
The plan doesn’t yet include solutions but is intended to detail what the problems are and inform future conversations about appropriate action.
(1) comment
Thank you very much for informing the public on this significant environmental issue. There is a heritage at stake here.
