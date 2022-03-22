Until the pandemic hit two years ago, I was an annual visitor to spring training in Scottsdale, Ariz. I went not just to see the San Francisco Giants play but to meet and talk with the many Pacificans who were also vacationing in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area.
Over the years I established a challenge for Pacificans to find me and connect in conversation. I could be anywhere in one of the Cactus League’s 10 stadiums over the span of a week. Once spring training was completed, the names of the fans who talked to me were put in a drawing to be eligible for a prize. Fans also sent pictures of their visit for posting in the Tribune.
Unfortunately, I am not going to spring training this year. However, I invite anyone going to the San Francisco Giants training camp to email me brief highlights of the visit along with photos of yourself. The photo must be baseball related, i.e., showing you at one of the Arizona stadiums with a Giants player or at a Scottsdale landmark. I will select photos to appear in a future Tribune issue. Email your story and photo to horaceh1@yahoo.com before opening day, April 8.
Volunteers needed: Pacifica is a community that operates on volunteerism. Many local programs are coordinated by volunteers. People want to help people. Pacificans are just built that way. One program that has been very successful for nearly 50 years in our community, thanks to the volunteers, is Meals on Wheels.
A congregate food program was born in the mid-1970s out of a need to help our seniors, according to Jim Lange, who recently retired as recreation manager with PB&R, and who now lives in Idaho.
“As I recall, before a food service program was established by the city, food was provided by a couple of service clubs, i.e., Lions Club and Rotary Club that operated out of the Oddstad Center on Crespi Drive. Those organizations set up a drive-by program for people,” he said.
Today, the Pacifica Meals on Wheels program, coordinated by the Senior Services Division of the Pacifica Parks, Beaches and Recreation Department, serves a hot lunch, five days a week, to 140 homebound seniors, age 60 and older. These meals are particularly important not only because they provide nourishment to the recipient but also because the delivery allows the volunteer to check in with the senior. However, our MOW program needs help. It is lacking volunteers.
“While our Meals on Wheels program is incredibly successful, we are also in dire need of volunteers. Volunteers are a vital part of this program,” said Christie Yeung, community services coordinator, who has been on the job for a month. “With the pandemic and increased isolation, we have more seniors that need support than ever. Without the volunteers, there would be no one to deliver the meal,” she said.
Yeung comes to Pacifica Senior Services with 10 years of experience working with seniors, most recently as a resident services coordinator at Oceana Terrace Senior Community. Her work experience includes nonprofit organizations and clinical research settings such as Curry Senior Center, University of California, San Francisco, Geriatrics, and Memory and Aging Center. She graduated from San Francisco State University with a Bachelor of Science in apparel design and merchandising and a minor in marketing.
“Meals on Wheels is so important to our community,” said Yeung. “Every knock delivers the food, compassion and care that our geriatric neighbors need. Many MOW recipients live alone and the volunteer delivering the meal is often the only person they see that day.”
“With our geriatric population growing exponentially, there is a need for us to check in on them; making sure that our seniors are able to continue to thrive, and live independently and safely in their homes,” Yeung adds.
“The staff at Senior Services cannot handle this program alone, “says Beth Phipps, food and senior services supervisor and Lange’s replacement. “Christie heads up a very dedicated team of volunteers. These volunteers are vital to the success of the program. We are happy to accept new volunteers. It’s a very rewarding opportunity.”
“Volunteers can choose to do a route on a consistent basis, usually once a week, or be added to a list of back-up volunteers to be used when needed. Volunteers arrive at the Community Center at 540 Crespi Drive around 10:30 a.m. to pick up the pre-packed meals for their route and return the empty bags when finished to the center between 12:30 and 1 p.m. We welcome new volunteers,” said Phipps.
People interested in helping or needing more information can contact Christie Yeung at (650) 738-7350.
Horace Hinshaw is Tribune sports editor emeritus.
