City Council appointed several people to fill vacancies on the Beautification Advisory Committee, the Open Space and Parkland Advisory Committee and the Planning Commission on March 8. All were unanimous votes.
Linda Jonas was appointed to another full four-year term on the beautification advisory group, to expire March 2025.
On the open space and parks committee, Aaron Read won a partial term to expire May 2023.
John Nibbelin and George Domurat were appointed to seats on the Planning Commission. Nibbelin, the current Planning Commission chair, will serve another four years, with his term expiring in March 2025. Domurat will take a partial term expiring March 2023. The seat was vacated when former commissioner Tygarjas Bigstyck won City Council election.
Domurat, a Pacifica resident since 1980, is currently employed as chief executive officer of Coastal Resilience Consulting after retiring as a program manager for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He’s been employed as a civil engineer and an oceanographer after earning a bachelor’s degree in coastal engineering from Rutgers University and a master’s degree in oceanography and coastal engineering from Old Dominion University.
He wrote on his Planning Commission application he has experience in coastal zone planning, engineering, construction, regulations and maintenance of projects. He said he understands the unique challenges of living in the coastal zone from 40 years of surfing in Pacifica. He currently volunteers as a technical adviser to Surfrider.
Nibbelin has served as deputy county counsel and chief deputy county counsel for County of San Mateo since 2001. As county counsel, he gained a lot of experience working on land use, planning and environmental law matters by representing community development, public works, parks, housing, the San Mateo County planning commission and numerous school districts, including Pacifica School District. Most recently, his work focused on creating and preserving housing stock and responding to the COVID-19 public health emergency and trying to mitigate its financial impacts, according to his Planning Commission application.
He spent more than 30 years serving in active duty or reserve status in the U.S. Army where he learned collaboration and open-mindedness in reaching organizational goals, he wrote.
He’s been a board member for the Pacifica Resource Center, San Quentin Advisory Council, and First Presbyterian Church of Burlingame. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Latin American studies from the University of California, Berkeley, and a juris doctor from the School of Law at Cal-Berkeley.
