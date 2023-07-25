Linda Mar Beach was packed with surfers and families this past Saturday. The beautiful weather also brought out several volunteers for the Pacific Beach Coalition’s habitat restoration day.
The Beach Coalition has several volunteer opportunities to help keep the peninsula’s beaches clean, but the group’s habitat restoration efforts only happen once a month. The restoration includes removing invasive species, picking out weeds, and cleaning the environment.
These restoration efforts resulted in a lot of progress and growth in volunteers over the past three decades.
“It's been going really well, the last several years. There were many times that I was solo, or maybe I had one person with me. But over the last four or five years, we've had good turnouts,” Michael Ayala, site coordinator for the restoration, said.
The team of volunteers focused on pulling yellow
clover and other unwanted plant species that Ayala was able to point out. Over the years, the Beach Coalition has made progress in removing ice plants, which are an invasive species commonly found on the California coastline.
“What I like best about doing habitat restoration is I come back next month, and it's still done. We're starting this month, where we left off last month and we know where to start from again,” Ayala said.
Volunteers on Saturday came in all ages, including parents who brought along their kids.
“It’s been a very nice day. It's nice to be outdoors and doing something that contributes to this landscape,” Alex Butkus said. Butkus was volunteering with his daughter who found out about the event. They had driven from San Carlos and Butkus also stated how impressed he was with the cleanliness of the beach.
The Beach Coalition holds habitat restorations every fourth Sunday of the month. Members also hold beach cleanups every weekend and several other volunteer-based and educational events throughout the year.
