Nationally, pet owners are facing long wait times and limited urgent care options as short-staffed veterinary hospitals struggle to meet the needs of American pets and their owners. The Coastside is no exception.
Veterinarians, who were already in limited supply pre-pandemic, became an even rarer breed when COVID sent older veterinarians into retirement and others out of the industry to take care of their own children. Reduced staff meant reduced hours. Some clinics, like Montclair Veterinary Hospital in Oakland, had to shutter doors, further increasing the remaining vets’ caseloads.
At the same time, demand for veterinarian appointments grew. While the American Veterinary Medical Association debunked the narrative that all of America was adopting pandemic puppies — in reality, 2020 saw the fewest pet adoptions in five years — American pet owners were making more appointments than in previous years.
The steady or increasing demand for care and the short supply of veterinarians has created an intensely stressful animal health care system for pet owners and vets alike.
“Every vet, every nurse, every receptionist — every day you show up to work, from the time you get there to the time you leave, you’re running around a hundred miles an hour seeing as many patients as you can while still providing the highest quality medical care you can,” said Brandon Wilson, a veterinarian with Linda Mar Veterinary Hospital in Pacifica.
Wilson works six days a week, completing eight-hour shifts at Linda Mar in addition to picking up shifts at neighboring animal hospitals that are short-staffed. One theory for this uptick in demand, Wilson said, is that people working from home were more sensitive to changes in their pet’s health than before.
“Being a veterinarian is a luxury job in the Bay Area and in a lot of other places,” said Linda Mar veterinarian and medical director Maria DePunzio. The average vet in California makes $130,329 — $40,000 less than a general practitioner in human health care, according to Indeed.
In California, the median salary for veterinary technicians is $45,540, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. That compares with registered nurses, whose median salary in California is $125,340. Both occupations require an associate degree and certification.
“It’s very common for veterinary technicians and receptionists to work multiple jobs,” said Linda Mar Veterinary Hospital’s manager Stephanie Sobalvaro.
Veterinary technicians have one of the highest turnover rates in the health care industry. Sobalvaro estimates that about a quarter to a third of the hospital’s technicians and receptionists leave every year.
“COVID made our rate of burnout a lot higher even than it was before the pandemic,” she said. “The industry, in general, was already spread thin. The higher demand and higher stress got to people a lot more.” Customer-facing employees got tired of mistreatment, too, she added.
The job’s toll on mental health was apparent pre-pandemic. According to a 2018 CDC report, female veterinarians were 3.5 times, and males 2.1 times, more likely to die by suicide
than the general population. Bay Area veterinarian Dr. Nicole McArthur founded Not One More Vet, a nonprofit supporting the mental well-being of those in the industry, in response to the suicide of her colleague in 2014.
Animal hospitals including Linda Mar have increased wages to attract personnel. While Sobalvaro is glad to be offering a more livable wage to Linda Mar’s employees, she recognizes that the burden is felt by pet owners as the care costs rise. Both Sobalvaro and DePunzio recommend that all pet owners get pet insurance, which will cover most vet services and prevent pet owners from settling for sub-par care to cut costs.
To alleviate the stress on the veterinary care system, DePunzio begs for pet owners to learn how to prevent and take care of ailments like fleas at home and use groomers instead of vets for services like nail cutting.
Wilson recommends that people book their pets’ appointments months in advance. Linda Mar’s current wait time for non-urgent care is more than three weeks. For surgery, the wait is months.
Above all, stressed-out pet owners cannot forget about the humans in the room.
“Some general human kindness doesn’t hurt anybody,” said Sobalvaro. Animal hospital staff are doing everything they can to treat pets, said DePunzio. Trained to triage to attend to the most serious cases first, some pet owners will have to wait longer than they want for care. “It’s not our fault,” DePunzio added.
DePunzio and Wilson both see no relief in sight to their frenetic schedules, yet they don’t intend to leave the career anytime soon.
“What are my choices? Am I supposed to change my job or quit? I have a mortgage, too. I have student loans,” said DePunzio. “I’m stuck.”
“I can’t imagine doing anything else,” Wilson said. “I started volunteering at a vet hospital in sixth grade and I’ve been doing it ever since.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.