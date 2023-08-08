The value of agricultural production in San Mateo County fell to $92.2 million in 2022, a drop of about 6 percent from the prior year, according to the annual crop report released last week. Agricultural Commissioner Koren Widdel attributed the decline primarily to drought. January and February 2021 were among the driest winter months on record.
Data in the report comes from surveys distributed to agricultural producers throughout the county. The dollar amounts are based on prevailing prices and the amount of production respondents declare.
The drop continued a downward trend that has decreased agricultural value by almost two-fifths since 2008 when local production reached $160 million. The annual report has shown a decline every year since 2018, with the exception of 2021 when timber harvesting from the CZU Lightning Fire burn area boosted the value of forest products by roughly $5 million. As Widdel anticipated last year, the increase in value of forest products carried over into 2022, though was somewhat lower than immediately after the fire.
Widdel said she expects the overall decline to continue in 2023 when timber values return to pre-fire levels and the impact of the heavy winter rains that delayed planting is registered.
The state-mandated report tallies the combined gross value of flowers and plants, fruit and vegetables, livestock, forest products and other crops grown and produced in the county during the year. The document includes information about cannabis, but because it is not a federally recognized crop, the $10 million to $15 million of production is not included in the total agricultural value.
As in past years, potted flowers and plants remain, by far, the most lucrative agricultural products in the county, accounting for more than half of total production value. About two-thirds of the plants are grown indoors. Vegetables make up the next largest component. Livestock and other crops each represent much smaller portions.
Among fruits and vegetables, Brussels sprouts remain on top, far outpacing all other crops by generating over $8 million in value. Wine grapes and pumpkins were the only others to exceed $1 million and are the only culinary crops for which the total value increased from the previous year.
Artichokes, one of the county’s distinctive products, lost almost one-quarter of planted acres dedicated to the vegetable and a similar decline in total value compared to 2021. The heavy rains at the start of this year are expected to have an impact on artichoke production in the next report as well.
Livestock production, led by poultry sales, accounted for $6.2 million, an increase of more than 12 percent. The report suggests that outbreaks of avian flu nationwide might have increased demand that local farmers met by increasing production.
The report also includes data on the commercial fish catch. The value of the catch dropped by more than 25 percent from last year. That figure could have been even higher because the total weight was little more than a quarter of the catch in 2021.
Dungeness crab led the decline with a 15 percent drop in weight leading to a reduction of more than $1 million in total value. An increase in the weight and value of the chinook salmon represented the only exception to the downward trend in the fish catch.
The dollar figures reported by the county measure the estimated value of agricultural sales but do not reflect the income of farmers, ranchers and fishers who must cover costs for labor, equipment and other expenses to harvest, pack and deliver their products.
