Joyce and Nunzio Sorce have a rule. They might argue a bit, but they always kiss and make up before going to bed. That is one secret to their long, successful marriage. They celebrate their 70th anniversary today.
“The biggest thing we did was to say we wouldn’t go to bed mad at each other,”
Nunzio Sorce said. “We loved each other. Even though we were mad as hell at each other, we would kiss before bed.”
They have three children, Darren Sorce, who works for AT&T, Sandy Sorce Uejo, who is a vice president of Advantage Electric Supply, and Tony Sorce, retired from Hewlett-Packard.
Joyce was 15 and Nunzio 19 when they married. They met at a dance in San Francisco at Alice Chalmers Community Center. Both lived in the Excelsior District. Joyce lived there her whole life. Nunzio lived briefly in Milwaukee, then San Diego, before coming to San Francisco. They are now 85 and 89.
They still reunite with their friends from long ago, though that group has gotten smaller.
Nunzio served in the U.S. Army infantry and was stationed in Washington state. He drove the Jeep for the executive officer.
“They were making a movie, ‘To Hell and Back,’ with Audie Murphy. They used my Jeep for the movie,” he said. “I have an autographed picture of Audie Murphy.”
Both their house and the city were new the year they moved into Pacifica in 1956. They bought their house on Lauren Avenue for $31,000 from someone who owned a flower shop.
“I love everything about Pacifica. I even love the weather. It’s better than a lot of heat,” Nunzio Sorce said.
Joyce loves to garden in the backyard. Nunzio is very handy and does all kinds of projects in the home. His favorite thing is their ranch at Elk Creek. They love their dog, Shailea.
Nunzio loved skeet shooting at Pacifica Rod and Gun Club until it closed. Now he goes to Richmond to skeet shoot.
“I’m 89 and I still skeet shoot. I said I’ll do it till I’m 90,” he said.
He worked at Ampex and Orrox repairing video machines. At Ampex, he tested the first video machines. Some were reel-to-reel machines. Joyce worked for the city of Pacifica in charge of archives and took claims for Farmers Insurance Co. They have been regulars at the senior center in Pacifica.
“We would go there all the time. We would work at the rummage sales,” Nunzio said.
They also loved dining at Nick’s.
“That was their favorite place to go,” said daughter Uejo.
Uejo said she and her mom have a tradition of going to the Fog Fest every year where they drink a Fog Cutter.
The couple went to Church of the Highlands in San Bruno.
“They would argue all the time, but they loved each other. Their bickering is very playful,” said Uejo.
For special occasions, Uejo would take her parents to the Beach House Hotel or the Ritz-Carlton, Half Moon Bay, and eat at Sam’s Chowder House or Moss Beach Distillery.
Son Darren said he has admired his parents’ 70 years of love and dedication to each other, which he finds so rare these days.
“I think to myself, I’ve been alive almost 60 years and my parents have been married 10 more years than my life. What a long, connected journey they have experienced,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.