San Mateo County will begin administering booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine on Sept. 20, the date recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. County officials say there are enough doses to get shots in arms for everyone who wants a booster.

“There is no question about vaccine supply, and we assume more vaccines will be coming,” San Mateo County Health Public Information Officer Preston Merchant said.

The CDC’s recommendation is to get a booster shot of the same vaccine brand eight months after receiving a second dose. Those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which only began being administered locally in March, will have to wait until more data from booster testing is available.

Last week, the county sent out a survey to all residents asking about their interest in receiving the booster shot and what kinds of clinic options, such as mass vaccination sites or doctor’s offices, they prefer. Merchant said the results of the survey are not yet available, but will help inform county planning.

He said the county is starting planning now to revamp its mass vaccination program while also relying on doctor’s offices, nonprofit partners and local clinics to give residents lots of vaccination options.

As of Friday, 92 percent of county residents 12 and older have received a COVID-19 vaccination. Last week, County Health Chief Louise Rogers published a breakdown of populations in the county that are lagging behind when it comes to vaccines. The most significant are patients of San Mateo Medical Center, who don't otherwise have private health insurance, nearly 20,000 of whom remain unvaccinated.

According to county estimates, almost 2,000 El Granada residents and 1,500 Moss Beach residents remain unvaccinated; both towns are listed as having less than 80 percent of residents vaccinated. An estimated 54 Loma Mar residents also remain unvaccinated, although inaccuracies in county population estimates may be skewing that number, Rogers wrote.

