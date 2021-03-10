San Mateo County is reopening a mass vaccination site at the Our Lady of the Pillar Catholic Church in Half Moon Bay this week. On Thursday and Friday, the county will hold a pop-up clinic and vaccinate up to 400 people.
There are enough Moderna doses to vaccinate 200 people on each day. Eligible groups include anyone who is 65 or older or a worker in agriculture, fishing, restaurants, grocery stores and in-home support services. Those being vaccinated must be 18 or older, according to the Food and Drug Administration guideline for use of the Moderna vaccine.
The decision to open the clinic was made after the county learned earlier this week that it had enough doses to distribute to those eligible.
Two weeks ago, the county opened its first mass vaccination on the Coastside. It was also at the church and vaccinated more than 500 people over two days. That time, appointments were being made over the phone. Several phone lines were staffed by city officials and employees with Ayudando Latinos a Soñar and Coastside Hope.
According to Judith Guerrero, executive director of Coastside Hope, the agencies do not have the capacity to handle booking appointments over the phone going forward. But anyone with questions about this vaccination week’s clinic can call Coastside Hope at (650) 726-9071.
It remains unclear whether more such clinics will open up in coming weeks. However, vaccinations remain open to the public at Stanford Health Care. Otherwise, eligible people can receive their vaccine through their health care provider.
