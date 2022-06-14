On Monday afternoon the San Mateo County elections website posted the latest vote count from the June 7 primary election. Voter turnout is now over 28 percent with an estimated 42,000 ballots remaining to be counted.
The updated numbers show challenger Christina Corpus ahead of incumbent Sheriff Carlos Bolanos by more than 11 percent, by 55 percent to 44 percent. Running on a reform platform, Corpus criticized the low morale and lack of oversight she says exists in the department under Bolanos.
It is unlikely that the outstanding ballots would favor Bolanos enough to overcome his deficit of about 13,000 votes. A spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office declined to comment before the outcome is official. As a two-candidate county race, the winner of the primary will be the next sheriff.
The new numbers also slightly narrowed Menlo Park City Councilman Ray Mueller’s lead over San Carlos City Councilwoman Laura Parmer-Lohan in the race to replace Don Horsley in the District 3 seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. Mueller’s tally is just shy of 35 percent giving him a margin of fewer than 1,000 votes over Parmer-Lohan. Neither candidate received a majority of votes and the two are headed to a runoff in November. The other candidates, current San Mateo County Harbor Commissioner Virginia Chang Kiraly and Half Moon Bay resident Steven Booker, trail with about 19 and 14 percent, respectively.
While noting that the counting continues, Parmer-Lohan wrote in an email to the Review that she is “excited about how the vote is trending.” She attributed her success to running a district-wide, grassroots campaign.
The race for one local seat in Congress is headed for a repeat of two years ago. Incumbent Anna Eshoo leads a field of eight candidates and will likely face Saratoga City Councilman Rishi Kumar in November. Former Menlo Park City Councilman Peter Ohtaki, a Republican, fell further behind Kumar in the battle for the second spot following the latest updates from the California Secretary of State.
Eshoo and Kumar squared off in 2020 when Eshoo won with just over 60 percent of the vote. This time the two will campaign in a different district following redrawing of boundaries based on the 2020 census.
Kumar wrote to the Review that his director of data analytics pointed to some trends in the results that suggest his chances of defeating the incumbent have improved. Eshoo pointed out that she fared well in new portions of the district on the Coastside, receiving a majority of the votes cast in Half Moon Bay and Pacifica.
“I look forward to continuing this effort in the general election and meeting more voters on the coast,” she wrote.
In the neighboring District 15 congressional race, Assemblyman Kevin Mullin holds a strong lead over county Supervisor David Canepa. Barring any surprises in the remaining ballots, the two will face each other in the November general election. Half Moon Bay resident Gus Mattammal trails in third place.
In a quirk of California’s open primary system Assemblyman Marc Berman will face challenger Tim Dec in the November election despite garnering over 75 percent of the vote in the contest between the two. They are the only candidates in a race to select two finalists for the November ballot.
County elections officials continue to update results. The California Secretary of State must receive final totals from counties by July 8 and certify the outcome on July 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.