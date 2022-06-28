By Laura Del Rosso

Special to the Tribune

The Pacifica Historical Society has scheduled several summer events, including repeats of a popular Ohlone luncheon and a ragtime piano concert.

The first event, at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, is a Zoom presentation by PHS Vice President Steve Johnson tracing the history of the Anza Expedition, the 1775 Spanish colonialists' journey from Mexico to San Francisco. The talk is in collaboration with the Western Neighborhoods Project, a San Francisco nonprofit dedicated to preserving the history of the western part of the city.

Western Neighborhoods Project Executive Director Nicole Meldahl will join the PHS on a second joint Zoom presentation on Wednesday, July 20, at 7 p.m. She will give a talk on the history of Golden Gate Park, from its founding in 1870 to the present day.

To participate in one or both presentations, send an email to info@pacificahistory.org and request a Zoom link for the July 6 or July 20 presentation, or both.

A third July PHS event is a fundraising concert by renowned pianist Bob Milne at the Pacifica Moose Lodge on July 13. 

Milne is returning to Pacifica, as he has for popular concerts in pre-pandemic years, to perform classic ragtime numbers. Admission is $30 and includes a bratwurst and beer (or two soft drinks). 

The concert is at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. Proceeds go to the restoration of Ocean Shore Railroad Car No. 1409.

For tickets, go to brownpapertickets.com and enter “Bob Milne” or buy them at the Pacifica Coastside Museum from 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays.

The PHS also is pleased to announce an Aug. 14 luncheon of traditional Ohlone dishes by Vincent Medina and Louis Trevino, the owners of Berkeley’s acclaimed Café Ohlone. The luncheon will be at the Pacifica Coastside Museum.

The luncheon, first presented at the museum in 2018 and a sold-out success, is a rare opportunity to learn about the native Ohlones of the Bay Area — the first inhabitants of today’s Pacifica — from tribal members who will discuss food gathering, traditional dishes and Ohlone history.

Tickets for the luncheon are $75 each and can be purchased by mailing a check to the PHS, P.O. Box 752, Pacifica, CA 94044. Only 45 spots are available, and priority will be given to PHS members. 

In other news from the PHS, the society recently decided to trim museum opening hours to 1 to 4 p.m. on Thursdays and Saturdays starting July 1. It had been open on Tuesday afternoons. For more information on events and PHS news, see pacificahistory.org

