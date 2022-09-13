At Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica, every day locals and visitors paddle out to beautiful cliffside views and bright blue water. On sunny days the waves sparkle as surfers drop in. But while the views could be featured on a postcard, riptides lurk, and danger lies just below the surface for those unprepared.
“When I saw Pacifica, I saw a lot of people in love with the ocean, and in love with the sport of surfing, but I saw a lot of risks,” said Ricardo Taveira, master scuba diver trainer, big wave surfer and owner of Hawaii Eco Divers and Surf Adventures.
Taveira wanted to bring some free instruction to Pacifica to mitigate the risks posed by the ocean, and help educate locals. Partnering with Sophie Baboin, a breathing and breath-holding coach, and Anthony Schriver, aquatics coordinator for the city of Pacifica, they are launching the first annual Pacifica Ocean Safety and Surfing Awareness Day this weekend.
“By presenting these workshops, and getting people more aware of the hazards and dangers and how to become a better waterman or waterwoman, we will not only prevent things from happening but will also give them the skills to solve problems they see,” said Taveira.
The inaugural event will kick off at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 18 at Linda Mar Beach by the pump house. There will be free workshops for people to drop into until about 4 p.m. Featuring multiple instructors, professionals and community groups, the workshops will include: Surf Awareness, Ocean Safety (first aid, CPR, avoiding injuries and accidents), Breathing for Surf Performance, Introduction to Apnea Surf Survival, Surf Photography, Power Yoga for Surfers, Surfing Fundamentals, all followed by a group surf session.
At the end of the day, there will be a raffle. First place will receive registration to the full Apnea and Surf Survival course taught by Taveira on Sept. 24 and 25 in Pacifica.
Originally from Brazil, and currently residing in Hawaii, Ricardo Taveira frequents Pacifica and has been teaching life-saving courses for more than 18 years. Baboin had taken Taveira’s safety course, and is working with him and Schriver to expand the reach of the content in Pacifica.
“Education is super important because the lineup is more crowded than ever before,” said Baboin. “Knowing how to keep yourself safe and how to keep others safe is really important.”
To register for the event, visit eventbrite.com and search “First Annual Pacifica Ocean Safety and Surfing Awareness Day.” An up- to-date itinerary and list of times will be made available later this week. To get updates, register for the event.
