The minimum wage goes up for workers in unincorporated portions of San Mateo County on April 1. The new minimum: $16.50 an hour.
To qualify for the minimum, most under employ must work at least two hours a week and it applies to all work done within the geographic boundaries of San Mateo County.
The change puts the county’s minimum wage a full $1 above the statewide minimum. It was approved by the Board of Supervisors in November 2022.
The new minimum wage is the law of the agricultural land along much of the coast. It does not apply within city limits.
Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, the unincorporated San Mateo County minimum wage will follow a formula based on the Consumer Price Index. It will be enforced by the California Labor Commissioner’s Office.
