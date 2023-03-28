The minimum wage goes up for workers in unincorporated portions of San Mateo County on April 1. The new minimum: $16.50 an hour.

To qualify for the minimum, most under employ must work at least two hours a week and it applies to all work done within the geographic boundaries of San Mateo County.

