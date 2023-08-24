U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff toured the San Mateo County coast on Thursday morning in an effort to learn more about the impact of climate change throughout California as he campaigns for a seat in the United States Senate.
County Supervisor Ray Mueller, who served as the local guide for the candidate, said Schiff had reached out earlier this year to lend his support after winter storms and the shooting of eight farmworkers devastated the coast.
As a follow-up, he offered to show the congressman the district and bring people together to discuss how climate change is affecting coastal communities.
The day started with a conversation at ALAS in Half Moon Bay. While there, Schiff heard from one of the survivors of the deadly mushroom farm shootings who was speaking publicly about his experiences for the first time.
The candidate then traveled north to Pacifica where Mayor Tygarjas Bigstyck and councilwomen Sue Vaterlaus and Sue Beckmeyer greeted him in front of Chit Chat Cafe on Beach Boulevard.
As the council members pointed out damage to the pier and vulnerabilities in the adjacent seawall and streets, Schiff called for a renewed sense of urgency in the United States to address the long and short term impacts of climate change.
He contrasted this view with the Republican debate a day earlier when none of the candidates raised their hands to acknowledge that human behavior causes climate change. Just one, Nikki Haley, said during the debate that climate change “is real.”
“We need to find ways to live without burning fossil fuels,” Schiff said.
Schiff reminded his audience that there is still a lot of money in the pipeline from the infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden and that he is fighting to bring those dollars to California. He emphasized that investment in infrastructure should include what he calls human infrastructure needs such as childcare and housing.
“Infrastructure projects create good jobs to lift people into the middle class, so the people who do the work can live in the houses they build,” he said.
A woman who happened to walk by wanted to know how Schiff manages to work with Republicans who have targeted him in Congress and seem determined to prevent Democratic appointments.
“You have to be able to compartmentalize your differences,” Schiff explained. He pointed to his cooperation with a Texas Republican on bills supporting space exploration even though the two disagree on most other matters.
Schiff said Democrats need to keep talking about what they have accomplished for people, including expanding access to broadband, rebuilding infrastructure and more.
While posing for selfies with a number of people who recognized him, Schiff seemed equally interested in taking in the coastal views.
“This is one of the most beautiful and one of the most challenging districts in the state,” Schiff observed as he looked toward Pedro Point.
The council members used the opportunity to talk about affordable housing, homelessness, wastewater capacity and road repair needs.
“I’m not used to hearing the phrase ‘affordable housing’ when standing in a place like this,” the congressman quipped.
As he departed, Schiff said his visit will help him become a more informed and effective senator, if elected to the post.
“I appreciate what you do,” he told the council members, and called Mueller one of the best county supervisors in the state.
The candidate promised to be an aggressive advocate for the state and to keep asking, “What can I do to help?”
The council members said Schiff had not asked for their endorsements so they would continue to watch the Senate race closely.
“So far he’s the one candidate who’s bothered to show up in Pacifica,” Bigstyck pointed out.
