Bystanders urged to stay away

Further south on the San Mateo County coast, two fishermen were swept to sea in San Gregorio. Both were rescued and taken to area hospitals. Photo courtesy CalFire

Updated: 12:50 p.m.: A tsunami advisory remained in effect on Saturday afternoon following a powerful underwater volcanic eruption off Tonga overnight. The entire west coast of the United States and Canada was under an advisory and there was isolated flooding from Alaska to Mexico.

Large waves breaking over the shore were reported in San Mateo County and were expected to continue throughout the day. Police in Pacifica closed Linda Mar Beach and Beach Boulevard was periodically underwater.

The National Weather Service's office in the Bay Area tweeted, "The arriving tsunami will come in pulses of surging water levels onto and off of the coast, similar to high tide." Experts do not expect widespread inundation, however, there will likely be pulses or water level surges that are capable of overwhelming bystanders.

Models indicated the highest surges would coincide with high tide, which came at 9:09 a.m. today and be similar or higher than "king tides," which come with a full moon. The surging water was expected to continue for hours and the advisory remains in effect.

At Surfer's Beach, the water was overtopping the rocks and washing onto the walkway at 9 a.m. CalFire, the San Mateo County Harbor Patrol and other emergency officials were monitoring the situation on the coast.

Officials were advising residents in low-lying areas to be aware of their surroundings and asking that people not head to the beach to watch the situation develop. A tsunami could be particularly dangerous around marinas and harbors.

The National Weather Service urged coastal residents to stay away from the beach even as the waves recede somewhat. It said the main threat this afternoon may be to individuals drawn to the spectacle. In San Gregorio, two fishermen were swept into the water around noon. Both were rescued and taken to area hospitals.

More Stories

Filling quickly

Homeless shelter on coast approaches capacity

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

A year after San Mateo County purchased the Coastside Inn to create a transitional housing shelter, and more than six months after the county engaged an independent organization to operate the shelter, Coast House, as it is now known, is near capacity and largely meeting the expectations of …

Exercise equipment leads more to pull their own weight at Frontierland Park

Exercise equipment leads more to pull their own weight at Frontierland Park

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

A bike park survey has been extended until the end of the year. The results will be looked at in the new year and could result in a new bicycle park being developed at lower Frontierland Park. The city wants to hear from Pacifica residents and those who live near lower Frontierland Park.

Critical Coastside roads closed after storm
breaking

Critical Coastside roads closed after storm

  • From staff reports
  • Updated
  • 0

Two critical travel arteries into the Coastside were closed on Monday morning in the wake of earlier heavy rains. Both Highway 92 and Highway 84 were reported closed to traffic just before 11 a.m.

Rain to continue today, much of this week
breaking

Rain to continue today, much of this week

  • From staff reports
  • Updated
  • 0

Rain continued to fall across the area on Monday morning as a string of storm systems made their way into the Bay Area. There was localized flooding and the National Weather Service issued several watches and warnings.

Water district salutes water-wise gardens

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Gardens using less fresh water than others were celebrated by the North Coast County Water District in a contest that proved a little planning can produce a great garden.

County clinics require appointment

  • 0

Due to high demand, appointments are now required for COVID-19 shots and boosters at all San Mateo County-operated clinics. The county announced it would no longer accept walk-ins in a release issued on Dec. 1.

5 step forward to run for Speier’s seat in Congress

5 step forward to run for Speier’s seat in Congress

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

Five candidates, including one Coastsider, have declared their intention to seek the congressional seat being vacated by Jackie Speier. The slate of candidates could change before the official filing period for declaration of candidacy in the June 7, 2022 primary, which opens on Feb. 14, 2022.

