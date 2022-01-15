Updated: 12:50 p.m.: A tsunami advisory remained in effect on Saturday afternoon following a powerful underwater volcanic eruption off Tonga overnight. The entire west coast of the United States and Canada was under an advisory and there was isolated flooding from Alaska to Mexico.
Large waves breaking over the shore were reported in San Mateo County and were expected to continue throughout the day. Police in Pacifica closed Linda Mar Beach and Beach Boulevard was periodically underwater.
The National Weather Service's office in the Bay Area tweeted, "The arriving tsunami will come in pulses of surging water levels onto and off of the coast, similar to high tide." Experts do not expect widespread inundation, however, there will likely be pulses or water level surges that are capable of overwhelming bystanders.
Models indicated the highest surges would coincide with high tide, which came at 9:09 a.m. today and be similar or higher than "king tides," which come with a full moon. The surging water was expected to continue for hours and the advisory remains in effect.
At Surfer's Beach, the water was overtopping the rocks and washing onto the walkway at 9 a.m. CalFire, the San Mateo County Harbor Patrol and other emergency officials were monitoring the situation on the coast.
Officials were advising residents in low-lying areas to be aware of their surroundings and asking that people not head to the beach to watch the situation develop. A tsunami could be particularly dangerous around marinas and harbors.
The National Weather Service urged coastal residents to stay away from the beach even as the waves recede somewhat. It said the main threat this afternoon may be to individuals drawn to the spectacle. In San Gregorio, two fishermen were swept into the water around noon. Both were rescued and taken to area hospitals.
