The tsunami advisory that had been in place for the Bay Area and Northern California since early Saturday morning has been canceled. It remains in effect for Davenport and points south.

The tsunami, which caused some damage in the region, was spawned by a volcanic eruption overnight near Tonga.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Filling quickly

Homeless shelter on coast approaches capacity

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

A year after San Mateo County purchased the Coastside Inn to create a transitional housing shelter, and more than six months after the county engaged an independent organization to operate the shelter, Coast House, as it is now known, is near capacity and largely meeting the expectations of …

Exercise equipment leads more to pull their own weight at Frontierland Park

Exercise equipment leads more to pull their own weight at Frontierland Park

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

A bike park survey has been extended until the end of the year. The results will be looked at in the new year and could result in a new bicycle park being developed at lower Frontierland Park. The city wants to hear from Pacifica residents and those who live near lower Frontierland Park.

Critical Coastside roads closed after storm
breaking

Critical Coastside roads closed after storm

  • From staff reports
  • Updated
  • 0

Two critical travel arteries into the Coastside were closed on Monday morning in the wake of earlier heavy rains. Both Highway 92 and Highway 84 were reported closed to traffic just before 11 a.m.

Rain to continue today, much of this week
breaking

Rain to continue today, much of this week

  • From staff reports
  • Updated
  • 0

Rain continued to fall across the area on Monday morning as a string of storm systems made their way into the Bay Area. There was localized flooding and the National Weather Service issued several watches and warnings.

Water district salutes water-wise gardens

  • By Jane Northrop
  • 0

Gardens using less fresh water than others were celebrated by the North Coast County Water District in a contest that proved a little planning can produce a great garden.

County clinics require appointment

  • 0

Due to high demand, appointments are now required for COVID-19 shots and boosters at all San Mateo County-operated clinics. The county announced it would no longer accept walk-ins in a release issued on Dec. 1.

5 step forward to run for Speier’s seat in Congress

5 step forward to run for Speier’s seat in Congress

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

Five candidates, including one Coastsider, have declared their intention to seek the congressional seat being vacated by Jackie Speier. The slate of candidates could change before the official filing period for declaration of candidacy in the June 7, 2022 primary, which opens on Feb. 14, 2022.

Recommended for you