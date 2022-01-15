The tsunami advisory that had been in place for the Bay Area and Northern California since early Saturday morning has been canceled. It remains in effect for Davenport and points south.
The tsunami, which caused some damage in the region, was spawned by a volcanic eruption overnight near Tonga.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.