Coastside News Group Inc., the locally owned publisher of the Pacifica Tribune, Half Moon Bay Review, and Coastside Magazine, has been named one of 39 newsrooms across the state chosen to participate in the inaugural California Local News Fellowship program. The state-funded program is administered by the University of California, Berkeley, and fellows begin work on Sept. 11.
Sebastian Miño-Bucheli will work out of the news group’s downtown Half Moon Bay office and focus on unique reporting of local agricultural and rural issues in San Mateo County. Much of Miño-Bucheli’s experience is in radio and podcasting and his work on the coast is expected to include audio dispatches from across the Coastside.
In all, 120 early-career journalists will fan out to newsrooms from Humboldt to Bakersfield for two-year commitments. The state of California has committed $25 million to the program and project Director Christa Scharfenberg says there is money in place for two additional cohorts of journalists and more funding is on the way.
CNGI’s application for inclusion stressed the need to cover underserved communities along the San Mateo County coast. That includes coverage of the agricultural industry and rural communities from the coastline to the Santa Cruz Mountains. Miño-Bucheli is expected to delve into the lives of farmworkers, the effects of climate change on local agriculture, the lack of modern services in many rural areas and much more.
Miño-Bucheli holds a bachelor’s degree from San Francisco State University where he concentrated on photojournalism and Latin American studies. His work has appeared on KQED Morning Edition, the Bay Curious podcast and The California Report magazine. He is a Spanish-speaker and says he is looking forward to making new connections on the San Mateo County coast.
“I consider myself a storyteller,” he said. “I love talking to people and hearing what is on their mind — their lived experience, what they have gone through.”
The fellowship program was designed to help local newsrooms by providing the bulk of funding for new journalists. It’s also a boon to readers, particularly in places that lack reliable reporting. Two of California’s 58 counties have no news outlets; 13 more have no more than two. Studies have shown that communities without news outlets suffer in a number of ways due to lack of public accountability. They tend to have lower voter turnout and fewer candidates for office as well as elevated government expenditures among other consequences.
The program also serves as a launching pad for early-career journalists like Miño-Bucheli.
“I graduated in San Francisco State in 2021 and that is right around the time my internship with KQED was ending as well,” he said. “I was looking for jobs and freelance assignments and I was getting nowhere. It looked pretty bleak for me.
“Out of nowhere this fellowship (appeared). I was ready to go all-in for this,” he said.
Miño-Bucheli has spent most of his reporting time in California’s cities. He said working outside of that comfort zone is one of the reasons he was drawn to a position on the Coastside.
“Everyone deserves the same amount of love and attention,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.