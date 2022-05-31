The Pacifica Tribune and the Half Moon Bay Review took top awards in this year’s California News Publishers Association Better Newspaper Contest.
Pacifica Tribune staff photographer Adam Pardee took first place for Sports Action Photo for a silhouette of a shot putter that appeared on Page 1 of the Tribune. In addition, his photojournalism in the newspaper took third-place honors.
Former Tribune staff writer Sarah Wright took first place in the Coverage of COVID-19 Pandemic category for her story headlined, “Millions in rental assistance remains unspent.”
“I gave this story my top pick because it is a fine example of seeking a creative story that serves a significant community benefit,” one judge wrote. “… It is so deserving due to the benefit the information provides to a population most in need.”
Staff writer August Howell finished third in the Sports Feature category for his story on Mavericks surfers, and Pacifican Deb Wong finished fourth and fifth in the Editorial Cartoon category.
The Tribune is owned by Coastside News Group Inc., which was formed as a California benefit corporation in 2018 when Coastside residents combined resources to purchase the Half Moon Bay Review. Two years later, with the help of new board members from Pacifica, it bought the Pacifica Tribune as well.
The Half Moon Bay Review took perhaps the most coveted award of them all — top prize for General Excellence among small weekly newspapers across the state of California. The newspaper also took first and third places for Marc Hershon’s editorial cartoons in the Review. Pardee was also recognized for his work in the Review, and CNGI Editorial Director Clay Lambert took second place for his editorial on the unsatisfactory ending of a scandal within the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Activities League.
“It’s incredibly humbling to be judged among the best by your peers,” said Lambert, who leads the editorial teams at both newspapers. “We are particularly proud of the awards that went to the Tribune. It was obviously a challenging first year at the helm of a proud newspaper, and we are gratified by the recognition.”
There were 1,949 total entries in the CNPA’s contest for print newspapers from 131 publications. The Tribune and Review compete among newspapers with less than 4,300 paid circulation.
