A large tree that fell Monday morning in San Mateo’s Hillsdale neighborhood has been partially removed, police said.
A crew cut up the tree and removed it from the intersection of 36th Avenue and Edison Street, but debris remains in the road, according to a 2 p.m. update from police.
The eastbound lane is partly blocked off and motorists should use caution, police said.
No injuries were reported after the large tree fell at the intersection, which is about a block from San Mateo Medical Center.
— Bay City News
