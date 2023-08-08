Hundreds of people, many with their canine companions, turned out at Linda Mar Beach on Saturday to bear witness to the annual spectacle known as the World Dog Surfing Championships.
By the time the first dog made it out onto the water at 10 a.m., there was an impressive line of cars slowly making their way along Highway 1, from the beach parking lot all the way to Rockaway and beyond. Spectators and participants came from across the United States forming an impressive crowd of people and pooches that congregated between the Anza pump station and the Taco Bell.
At first it appeared that the day would be gray and foggy, but, by 11 a.m., sunshine broke through the clouds andshone down warmly over the event. The scene on the beach was filled with the good vibes and good dogs, who ranged from tiny toy poodles to enormous Leonberger mountain dogs and everything in between.
Canopies had been set up on the sand by the Anza pump station for the competitors and their humans, while other booths were set up to sell clothing and merchandise as well as arts and crafts.
Eleven-year-old Derby is a golden doodle that, along with owner Kentucky Gallahue, sports a blue mohawk and reflective sunglasses.
“Derby and I have been surfing for seven years,” said Gallahue, as Derby sat patiently waiting for his turn on the board. Like many who participate in the dog surfing competition, they travel from Southern California to participate in events up and down the coast and beyond. The life of a surfing dog is one of adventure and travel.
“We are about to go to Hawaii in three weeks to participate in Duke’s Ocean Fest,” said Gallahue. A crowd favorite, Derby ended up taking home the first prize in the extra large dog category.
Some smaller dogs could be seen wearing little wetsuits, such as 9-year-old Carson. He has quite the list of achievements under his belt, having won first place in the small dog group for three years straight, once placing third in the Top Dog award out of all weight categories. Carson and his human, Jill, come from Long Beach, where they enjoy a slightly warmer climate. Carson’s small wetsuit combats the bitter cold of local waters.
Most of the dogs were veteran surfers, but there were some newcomers on the scene such as a young mutt named Bonner and his owner, Ryan.
“Bonner just started surfing a couple of months ago,” said his person said. “He lives in Hawaii, actually flew over here. Since he’s a Hawaiian dog I made a little wetsuit for him. He’s not used to the cold weather yet.” Ryan adopted Bonner from the Humane Society in Hawaii a little less than two years ago. Bonner learned his love of surfing from his adopted parent, who says the dog just climbed up onto his surfboard one day. “He’s a good boy,” Ryan said.
