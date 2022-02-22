The Pacifica City Council discussed at a previous meeting banning tobacco products from pharmacies and prohibiting the sale and distribution of e-cigarettes and flavored tobacco within the city. That ordinance came back to City Council at the Feb. 14 meeting and City Council unanimously approved it.
Police Chief Dan Steidle wrote in the staff report for the Jan. 14 meeting the terms of the proposed ordinance. The topic had come up at that meeting but internet connection issues caused that meeting to adjourn early.
The ordinance prohibits the sale and distribution of all flavored tobacco products within the city. There is an exemption for licensed tobacco retailers that are open for adults only. They can still sell flavored tobacco products for use with a hookah pipe or hookah products.
The council also prohibited the sale and distribution of e-cigarettes within the city. Further, there is a prohibition on the sale of all tobacco products at pharmacies within the
city. This includes all businesses where pharmacies are located regardless of whether the business
sells other products in addition to prescription medication.
Tobacco retailers are required to possess a tobacco retail license from the city. Such permits are valid for one year.
The ban does not take effect immediately. It will take effect upon the next renewal of the permittee’s tobacco retail license after the adoption of the ordinance, which will be Oct. 31, 2022.
Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable death in the U.S., killing more than 480,000 per year, Steidle wrote in his report. It contributes to many forms of cancer, heart and respiratory diseases.
Senate Bill 793 provides that a tobacco retailer shall not sell a flavored tobacco product or a tobacco flavor enhancer, Steidle wrote.
There were speakers both for and against the ban. Those for the ban gave testimony about the danger of tobacco products to youth. Those against worried whether retail stores would have to close.
Mayor Mary Bier said she works with youth in the Jefferson Union High School District.
“Nineteen percent of our 11th graders used vaping products in the last 30 days. People are using and becoming addicted to tobacco,” she said.
Councilmember Sue Vaterlaus said that this was a hard issue for her.
“I don’t want to see kids doing any of this. People are using vaping to quit smoking. We have over 21 cigarette stores,” she said. “Are we limiting choices for people who want to quit smoking?”
Mayor Pro Tem Tygarjas Bigstyck said this was a hard issue for him, too, because he doesn’t like to prohibit anything.
“I don’t think a cigarette should be near a pharmacy,” he said. “I like the idea of extending the ban to Jan. 1, 2023, to allow extra time for those retailers.”
The other council members didn’t agree to that extra time.
“I’d like to keep things simple,” said Councilmember MikeO’Neill.
